Best Southwest Police Blotter: March 4 to 24, 2019

Glenn Heights

Edwards, Daryl was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass on 3/5/19

Adkins, Ryan was arrested on charges of Assault Causing B/I F/V

Hill, Rickey was arrested on charges of Assault by Strangulation

Cedar Hill

Sparkman, Ryan Steven was arrested on charges of Assault Impede Breath/circulat (F), at 1525 Arkansas Ln, Grand Prairie, on 03/04/2019.

Alexander, Nicholas Alvance was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Vehicle (from A Motor Vehicle), M (M), at 701 Hall St, Cedar Hill, on 03/04/2019.

Bravo, Jonathan Santiago was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/ Deadly Weapon (knife Or Cutting Instrument) (F), at 1318 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 03/05/2019.

Bryant, Jakara Renae was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 536 Sims Dr, Cedar Hill, on 03/07/2019.

Millikin, Alexis Demoin was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 231 Texas St, Cedar Hill, on 03/08/2019.

Gray, Carlie Ray was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/weapon (F), at 300 Bryan Pl, Cedar Hill, on 03/08/2019.

Manigo, Sammy Lee was arrested on charges of Injury Reckless Bodily Inj (F), at 621 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 03/08/2019.

Teague, Frank Travis was arrested on charges of Out – Pv/ Org Chg Dwli W/ Prev Conv/ Susp/w/o Fin Resp, F (F), at 100 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 03/09/2019.

Nelson, Floyd Lee was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 651 Brookside Dr, Cedar Hill, on 03/09/2019.

Henderson, Diante Deshawn was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1100 N Hwy 67 Sr, Cedar Hill, on 03/10/2019.

Davis, Jessica Nicole was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codein (F), at 605 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, on 03/10/2019.

Melton, Joseph Addarion was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (F), at 1163 Calvert Dr, Cedar Hill, on 03/11/2019.

Godwin, Debra Elaine was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (F), at 100 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 03/11/2019.

Arradondo, Zairian Duran was arrested on charges of Out – Theft <2500 2/more Prev Conv – F1921215, F (F), at 400 W Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 03/13/2019. Hodge, Chelse A Nike E was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 201 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 03/13/2019. Soto-de Leon, Christopher was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codein (F), at 200 Lakeside Dr, Cedar Hill, on 03/14/2019.

Senegal, Dwayne Damon (B M, 49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Intoxicated

W/child Under 15 Yoa (F), at 300 High Pointe Ln, Cedar Hill, on 03/15/2019.

Fuller-carter, Marilyn was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury (M), at 1000 E Pleasant Run Rd, Cedar Hill, on 03/16/2019.

Stampley, Tyron Latrelle was arrested on charges of Out- Assault Causes B/I W37053, M (M), at 300 E Fm 1382, Cedar Hill, on 03/17/2019.

Brumfield, Martin Jerome was arrested on charges of Assault-(offensive Contact) (M), at 308 Meadowbrooke Dr, Cedar Hill, on 03/18/2019.

Kimble, Troy Latrell was arrested on charges of Grand Prairie Pd- Outside- Assault Bodily Inj , M (M), at 401 Straus Rd, Cedar Hill, on 03/22/2019.

Duty, Bobbie Yvette was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass (M), at 820 E Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, on 03/23/2019.

Fininen, Jerry Wayne was arrested on charges of Assault (offensive Contact) (M), at 207 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, on 03/23/2019.

Lancaster

Fugett, Jessica Taylor was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 1823 Meadowlark Ln, Lancaster, on 03/04/2019.

Comfort, Christopher Wayne was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 F2 (F), at 3000 S Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 03/06/2019.

Evans, Myreon Daemone was arrested on charges of Usms (F), at 1420 N Interstate 35e Sr, Lancaster, on 03/08/2019.

Greer, Marquael Odoric was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession Of Firearm F3 (F), at 1005 Woodcrest Dr, Lancaster, on 03/10/2019.

Smith, Ashley Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 900 Teakwood Ln, Desoto, on 03/10/2019.

Wade, Jeremy was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (F), at 2563 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, on 03/11/2019.

Meskimen, Marcus Lee was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 400 E Reindeer Rd, Lancaster, on 03/11/2019.

Perez, Brandon Lee was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 3332 Sherwood Ave, Lancaster, on 03/12/2019.

Hall, David Charles was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) (M), at 1905 Chapman Dr, Lancaster, on 03/12/2019.

Jackson Harris, Darren was arrested on charges of Possession Of Substance In Penalty Group 1 Fs (F), at 3900 N Houston School Rd, Lancaster, on 03/12/2019.

Struggs, Nicke Monta was arrested on charges of Aggravated Assault F2 (fv) (F), at 1634 Frederick St, Lancaster, on 03/13/2019.

Gillespie, Darrell Anthony was arrested on charges of Dallas County (F), at 3250 W Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 03/13/2019.

Posey-travis, Juykwone Dameon was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 700 Sequoia Dr, Lancaster, on 03/14/2019.

Reese, Tonisha was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (M), at 1299 N Bluegrove Rd/w Pleasant Run Rd, Lancaster, on 03/15/2019.

Rodgers, Lestanasky L. was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass Mb (M), at 809 Tamerisk Dr, Lancaster, on 03/15/2019.

Smith, Zechariah was arrested on charges of Assault Ma (fv) (M), at 619 Yale Dr, Lancaster, on 03/16/2019.

Carter, Brandy B. was arrested on charges of aggravated assault F2 (fv) F at 1500 N Bluegrove Road, Lancaster on 3/18/19

Cash, Davion Lee was arrested on charges of F2 (fv) F at 740 Rutgers Road, Lancaster on 3/21/19

Jefferson, Miandrea was arrested on charges of aggravated assault F2 (fv) F at 943 Briarcove Place, Lancaster on 3/22/19

Wiley, Deon Louelle was arrested on charges of Assault Mc (fv) at 606 Mary Wilson Drive. Lancaster on 3/22/19

Coulter, Braylon Ray was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering child Fs at 1428 Aldridge Drive, Lancaster on 3/23/19

Flanagan, Sidney Lenear was arrested on charges of Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 Fc (F) at 818 Apple Valley Drive, Lancaster on 3/24/19

DeSoto

Hernandez-Marin, Jesus was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1334 E Parkerville Rd, Desoto, on 03/04/2019.

Harris, Wesley Damon was arrested on charges of Out- Assault Bi Fv Prev Conv F1821698, F (F), at 1300 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 03/04/2019.

Watson, Russell Dean was arrested on charges of Public Intoxication (M), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 03/04/2019.

Mcqueen, T L. was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 714 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 03/04/2019. Johnson, Angelaka Rose was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g(opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 600 Eagle Dr, Desoto, on 03/05/2019.

Bryant, Dekova Deshun was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1112 Townsend Ln, Desoto, on 03/05/2019.

Shepard, Isaih Kier was arrested on charges of Unl Carrying Weapon (M), at 1311 E Centre Park Blvd, Desoto, on 03/06/2019.

London, Artraius Roderick was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member (M), at 1512 Dutchman Creek Dr, Desoto, on 03/06/2019.

Givens, Ricky Lavelle was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Building, F (F), at 809 S I35e Sr, Desoto, on 03/07/2019.

Ricketts-watson, Latrail was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault Child (contact) (F), at 1507 Yellowbird Ct, Desoto, on 03/08/2019.

Oehler, James Lewis was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (all Others, Barbuturates, Benzedrine) (F), at 800 Shadywood Ln, Desoto, on 03/08/2019. Tippins, Marissa Marie was arrested on charges of Out – Proh Subs In Corr Facility – 0919066, F (F), at 740 Honeysuckle Way, Desoto, on 03/09/2019. Oneal, Lakia Rosha was arrested on charges of Robbery (strong Arm-hands,fists,feet,etc) (F), at 709 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 03/09/2019. Williams, Latoschia Shantrice was arrested on charges of Out – Theft Prop 1500-20k F1420846u, F (F), at 312 Crystal Lake Dr, Desoto, on 03/09/2019. Allen, Kendall Lamar was arrested on charges of Man Del Cs Pg 2 Or 2-a >=4g<400g(synthetic Narc,demerol,meth (F), at 1501 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 03/09/2019. Guzman, Ramiro Veloz was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=4g<200g (all Others, barbiturates, benzedrine) (F), at 701 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 03/10/2019. Jones, Justin Kyle was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g (synthetic Narcotics, demerol, methadones (F), at 1235 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 03/10/2019.

Ramsey, Maggie was arrested on charges of Fraud Use/poss Of Identifying Info # Of Items < 5 (F), at 1235 E Belt Line Rd, Desoto, on 03/10/2019.

Mendoza, Esteban Salas was arrested on charges of Burglary Of Building (forced Entry) (F), at 335 S Parks Dr, Desoto, on 03/10/2019.

Craft, Michael Thomas was arrested on charges of Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon (firearm) (F), at 300 W Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 03/13/2019.

Woods, Carson was arrested on charges of Theft Of Firearm (receiving And Concealing) (F), at 300 W Wintergreen Rd, Desoto, on 03/13/2019.

King, Jabarie Latroy was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1227 E Pleasant Run Rd, Desoto, on 03/13/2019.

Green, Jazmyn Nykkol was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 03/16/2019.

Taylor, Jasmine Marie was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, M (M), at 512 Arthurs Dr, Desoto, on 03/16/2019.

Parramore, Johnnie Burns was arrested on charges of Fail To Comply Sex Off Duty To Reg W/prev Iat, F (F), at 1312 Bluffview Dr, Desoto, on 03/16/2019.

Jelks, Trinity was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 1515 N I35e Sr, Desoto, on 03/17/2019.

Mclemore, Larry was arrested on charges of Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj (F), at 1304 Williams Ave, Desoto, on 03/18/2019.

Cox, Paul Anthony was arrested on charges of Assault-family Violence (offensive Contact) (M), at 821 S Polk St, Desoto, on 03/20/2019.

Colbert, Shawna Renea was arrested on charges of Theft Of Firearm (receiving And Concealing), F (F), at 1530 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 03/23/2019.

Camargo, Doris Galilea was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine) (F), at 1200 N Hampton Rd, Desoto, on 03/24/2019.

Omoruyi, Felix Nosa was arrested on charges of Injury Child/elderly/disabled Reckless Bodily Inj (F), at 1100 E Parkerville Rd, Desoto, on 03/24/2019.

Duncanville

Long, Kenneth Wayne was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (other dangerous weapon), F at 203 E Wheatland, Duncanville on 3/4/19

Molter, Tabatha Lynn was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1>=4g<200g (synthetic narcotics, Demerol, methadon) F at 600 S Main Street, Duncanville on 3/5/19

Pollard, Jamal Anthony was arrested on charges of Assault Fam/house mem impede breath/circulation F at 1412 Candlelight Avenue, Duncanville on 3/5/19

Alexander, Danziah Emanuel was arrested on charges of Assault family/household member with prev. conviction F at 1034 Barrymore Lane, Duncanville on 3/6/19

Miller, Brian Keith was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury at 835 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on 3/9/19

Sears, Ethan Shaw was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 710 W Wheatland Road, Duncanville on 3/9/19

Goodrich, Glenn Wesley was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1819 Whitecliff Drive, Duncanville on 3/10/19

Robinson, Kiesthis Donnell was arrested on charges of Assault Family/House Mem Impede Breath/circulation at 1418 Aaron Place, Duncanville on 3/10/19

Haynie, Chrishuara Lanell was arrested on charges of Dallas Co So/Theft Prop $2,500<$30k (F) at 922 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on 3/11/19 Cotton, Gerald G was arrested on charges of Sexual Assault (Penetration) (F) at 710 Astaire Avenue, Duncanville on 3/14/19 Nelson, Kellen Denard was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1555 Sunrise Lane, Duncanville on 3/15/19 Oliver Deandrea DeWayne was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1>=1g<4g (all others barbiturates, Benzedrine) (F) at 711 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 3/16/19 Rosebud, William Sherman was arrested on charges of Dso Wrt/Assault against elderly or disabled individual, M at 822 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 3/16/19 Sullemon, Trenton Maurice was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 250 E Highway 67 Sr, Duncanville on 3/16/19 Ramirez, Jose Luis was arrested on charges of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member at 1415 Acton Avenue, Duncanville on 3/20/19 Nemec, Mary Elizabeth was arrested on charges of Poss Cs Pg 1>=1g<4g (opium, cocaine, morphine, heroin, codeine), (F) at 332 E Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville on 3/20/19

Vanegas, Caitlin Savanah was arrested on charges of Continuous Violence Against the Family (F) at 511 Wren Avenue, Duncanville on 3/21/19

Perez, Cristal was arrested on charges of Injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury (F) at 446 Katherine Court, Duncanville on 3/23/19

Hendricks, John Millard was arrested on charges of Assault Family/house Mem Impede Breath/circulation (F) at 918 Georgeland Drive, Duncanville on 3/23/19

Aguilar-almanza, Angel Alexis was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 1627 Shannon Drive, Duncanville on 3/23/19

