Best Southwest Christmas Tree Lightings and Holiday Fun

The holiday season is aglow in Southwest Dallas-Fort Worth as local tree lightings bring festive cheer to the community. From historic town squares to modern city parks, these magical events feature dazzling displays, live entertainment, and plenty of family-friendly activities to welcome the season in style. Whether you’re sipping hot cocoa under twinkling lights or joining in a countdown to illuminate Christmas trees, there’s no better way to kick off the holidays than by celebrating with your neighbors. Check out some of the must-see tree-lighting festivities happening across the area and make plans to attend.

Cedar Hill

Holiday on the Hill

Thursday, December 5, 2024

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

In Historic Downtown, come together with friends and family to light up the tree, meet Santa Claus, and indulge in a festive atmosphere filled with joy and wonder. There will also be plenty of holiday kids activities and games, live performances, photos with Santa, festive photo ops, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree.

Letters to Santa

As part of Holiday on the Hill, we’re excited to be delivering your letters to Santa again this year! You can write and submit your letters in person at Holiday on the Hill on December 5th from 5:30-8:30 pm at the Santa Letter Booth OR fill one out at home, then drop it off at our special North Pole mailbox at the Library by December 16th. The Santa Letter template is available online at cedarhilltx.com/holiday.

DeSoto

Tree Lighting and Holiday Block Party

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

6 p.m.

DeSoto Town Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road

An evening of fun, joy, and holiday spirit at the Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Block Party! Hosted in the winter wonderland of DeSoto On Ice, this magical event will kick off the holiday season. The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony as well as featuring DeSoto ISD A’capella Choir, Performing Arts Dance Company, Junior R.O.T.C. and Carolyn’s Dance Land.

Duncanville

Holiday Lights in the Park

Friday, December 6, 2024

4 to 10 p.m.

Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd.

Holiday Lights in the Park will be a festive evening filled with dazzling lights, an extraordinary drone show, holiday cheer, and family fun. Stroll through the park and marvel at the twinkling displays, sip on hot cocoa, and enjoy the merry atmosphere.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE:

4:00 PM – DJ

5:00 PM – Elementary All-City Honor Choir

5:45 PM Duncanville High School Chamber Choir

6:15 PM – Parade

After the Parade – Welcome Ceremonies & Tree Lighting

7:30 PM – Jade Flores Performs

8:00 PM – Kid ‘n Play Performs

Drone Show

9:00 PM – Kid ‘n Play Performs

9:30 PM – Jade Flores Performs

Glenn Heights

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration

Friday, December 6, 2024

6 p.m.

Glenn Heights City Center, 1938 S. Hampton Rd.

Immediately following the All-Abilities Park grand opening will be the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration. This festive event will feature a Santa Meet & Greet, with special photo opportunities with Santa Claus; free toys for children to take home; a Letters to Santa station where kids can write their holiday wishes; free hot chocolate & coffee; and a variety of Food and Craft Vendors offering seasonal treats and unique gifts; a fun-filled Kids Zone with games and activities; and a festive Train Ride through the holiday displays, the holiday magic will be on full display. Also, don’t miss the dazzling Drone Light Show, lighting up the night sky.

Grand Prairie

City Hall Tree Lighting, Ice Rink, and Holiday Kickoff

Friday, December 6, 2024

5:15 to 8 p.m.

City Hall, 300 W. Main Street

Join Mayor Ron Jensen, Santa, and a surprise special guest as Grand Prairie lights the City Hall Christmas Tree and opens the free Grand Prairie ice skating rink for the holiday season. The festivities start with a parade from Fire Station 1 up Main Street to the Christmas Tree in front of City Hall, where the tree will be lit.

Parade at 5:15 p.m.

Tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Ice skating rink opens to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Monday, December 9, 2024

6 to 6:45 p.m.

Lancaster City Hall, 211 North Henry Street

Enjoy Christmas carolers, hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies.

Also save the date for the city’s 69th Annual Christmas Parade & Festival on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Midlothian

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Monday, December 2, 2024

6 p.m.

Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th Street

A reverent ceremony to light the city’s beautiful tree, which will also feature a reading of the Christmas story and refreshments along with the traditional lighting of the tree.

Midlothian Christmas Light-Up Parade

Participant Registration

Registration Closes on Dec. 2, 11:59 p.m.

Theme: Christmas Movie Magic

Saturday, December 7

TIME: 1 to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Downtown 8th Street

Parade step-off time: 6 p.m.

Route: Downtown 8th Street to West Avenue F to Overlook Drive.

Traffic and Parking

Parade Route Map to come.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Miracle on 8th Street (Best Use of Theme)

Christmas Vacation (Best Use of Lights)

Best in Snow (Most Original)

Most Magical Moment (Mayor’s Choice)

Ovilla

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 5, 2024

6 p.m.

Heritage Park, 675 W. Main Street

There will be hot chocolate and cider and Christmas cookies and a musician performing live Christmas music.

Waxahachie

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

6 to 9 p.m,

Downtown Waxahachie

Activities begin at 6 p.m.; Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy the lighted Christmas parade culminating with the community tree lighting at Railyard Park. There will also be activities for families to enjoy downtown including DJ Alexx, letters to Santa, face painting and photos with Santa at Railyard Park for $5.

Wilmer

Annual Gingerbread-Themed Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, December 6, 2024

5 p.m.

City Square Gazebo, 128 North Dallas Avenue

This year’s holiday season is Gingerbread theme offering a fun-filled, family-friendly event free for everyone to enjoy. The event will the Tree Lighting ceremony as well as photos with Santa, food trucks, warm treats, and snacks, free coffee and hot chocolate, holiday vendors, and plenty of gingerbread-inspired fun and festive surprises.