Benefit Cosmetics Releases 2023 Holiday Collection

Whether you’re shopping for someone else or shopping for yourself, the holidays are the best time to find deals by purchasing gift sets. Benefit Cosmetics has released their 2023 Holiday Collection.
Benefit Cosmetics Gift set offerings:
$20 and under:
- The North Pore ($20, $29 value): Get the perfect PORE presents to keep your skin feeling (and looking fab) all season long! Contains a mini The POREfessional smoothing face primer to minimize the look of pores and a mini The POREfessional: Super Setter long-lasting makeup setting spray.
$35 and under:
- Mistletoe Blushin’($32, $52 value): Get rosy and cozy under the mistletoe with Benefit’s iconic rose-tinted Benetint lip & cheek stain and warm Shellie seashell-pink blush.
$40 and under:
- BADGal Season ($36, $73 value): What more could a BADgal ask for this holiday season? Contains a full size BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, Pom Pom Blush and a mini The POREfessional Primer.
- Fluffin’ Festive Brows ($36, $77 value): These Benefit brow essentials let you show off your holiday spirit with three different brow looks! Amp up brows with a full-size Gimme Brow+ brow-volumizing fiber gel or serve up defined brows with our bestselling Precisely, My Brow Pencil. Also includes a full-size Fluff Up Brow Wax for extra fluffy brows this holiday season.
- Holiday Pore Score ($38, $68): Gift (or keep) these pore presents from The POREfessional. Get Benefit’s iconic smoothing The POREfessional Primer and minis of The POREfessional Good Cleanup, The POREfessional Tight N Toned Toner and a free sample of The POREfessional Deep Retreat pore-clearing clay mask.
$45 and under:
- Cheery Cheeks ($44, $101 value): A limited-edition holiday cheek palette, contains a full-size Hoola matte bronzer, Cookie golden pearl highlighter and Shellie blush.
$80 and under:
- The PORE the Merrier ($79, $200 value): Get the best in Pore Care with a full-size The POREfessional Primer, The POREfessional Good Cleanup foaming cleanser, The POREfessional Tight ’n Toned toning foam, The POREfessional Deep Retreat clay mask and The POREfessional Smooth Sip moisturizer for pores.
- Also includes an individual sample of The POREfessional Speedy Smooth quick smoothing pore mask and the All-in-One Mask Wand face mask applicator & cleansing tool.
All I Want: Advent Calendar
-
- All I Want: Advent Calendar ($149, $329 value): Get 24 surprise festive faves & beauty must-haves in full, mini AND fun sizes! With 24 days of beauty gifts, this is the holiday present that literally keeps on giving.
- Contains Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Fluff Up Brow Wax, 24-HR Brow Setter, Gimme Brow+, The POREfessional Primer, The POREfessional Tight N Toned, The POREfessioanl Deep Retreat Clay Mask, Fan Fest Mascara, Benetint, Hoola, Shellie, Terra, etc
- All I Want: Advent Calendar ($149, $329 value): Get 24 surprise festive faves & beauty must-haves in full, mini AND fun sizes! With 24 days of beauty gifts, this is the holiday present that literally keeps on giving.