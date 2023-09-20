Benefit Cosmetics Releases 2023 Holiday Collection

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Pore the merrer gift kit

Whether you’re shopping for someone else or shopping for yourself, the holidays are the best time to find deals by purchasing gift sets. Benefit Cosmetics has released their 2023 Holiday Collection.

Benefit Cosmetics Gift set offerings: 

$20 and under:

  • The North Pore ($20, $29 value): Get the perfect PORE presents to keep your skin feeling (and looking fab) all season long! Contains a mini The POREfessional smoothing face primer to minimize the look of pores and a mini The POREfessional: Super Setter long-lasting makeup setting spray.   

$35 and under:

  • Mistletoe Blushin’($32, $52 value): Get rosy and cozy under the mistletoe with Benefit’s iconic rose-tinted Benetint lip & cheek stain and warm Shellie seashell-pink blush. 

$40 and under:

  • BADGal Season ($36, $73 value): What more could a BADgal ask for this holiday season? Contains a full size BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, Pom Pom Blush and a mini The POREfessional Primer. 
  • Fluffin’ Festive Brows ($36, $77 value): These Benefit brow essentials let you show off your holiday spirit with three different brow looks! Amp up brows with a full-size Gimme Brow+ brow-volumizing fiber gel or serve up defined brows with our bestselling Precisely, My Brow Pencil. Also includes a full-size Fluff Up Brow Wax for extra fluffy brows this holiday season. 
  • Holiday Pore Score ($38, $68): Gift (or keep) these pore presents from The POREfessional. Get Benefit’s iconic smoothing The POREfessional Primer and minis of The POREfessional Good Cleanup, The POREfessional Tight N Toned Toner and a free sample of The POREfessional Deep Retreat pore-clearing clay mask. 

benefit cosmetics

$45 and under:

  • Cheery Cheeks ($44, $101 value): A limited-edition holiday cheek palette, contains a full-size Hoola matte bronzer, Cookie golden pearl highlighter and Shellie blush. 

 

$80 and under: 

  • The PORE the Merrier ($79, $200 value): Get the best in Pore Care with a full-size The POREfessional Primer, The POREfessional Good Cleanup foaming cleanser, The POREfessional Tight ’n Toned toning foam, The POREfessional Deep Retreat clay mask and The POREfessional Smooth Sip moisturizer for pores.  
    • Also includes an individual sample of The POREfessional Speedy Smooth quick smoothing pore mask and the All-in-One Mask Wand face mask applicator & cleansing tool. 

All I Want: Advent Calendar

2023 Benefit Cosmetics Advent calendar

    • All I Want: Advent Calendar ($149, $329 value): Get 24 surprise festive faves & beauty must-haves in full, mini AND fun sizes! With 24 days of beauty gifts, this is the holiday present that literally keeps on giving.  
      • Contains Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Fluff Up Brow Wax, 24-HR Brow Setter, Gimme Brow+, The POREfessional Primer, The POREfessional Tight N Toned, The POREfessioanl Deep Retreat Clay Mask, Fan Fest Mascara, Benetint, Hoola, Shellie, Terra, etc
Previous articleU.S. Postal Service Ready to Deliver for America During the Holidays
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.