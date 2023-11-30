Beef-A Roo In DeSoto Now Open, Grand Opening Event On December 8

Facebook

DeSoto, Texas — Beef-A-Roo, the famously delicious, all-American fast-casual restaurant, announced the grand opening date of its first location in Texas, at 1021 West Beltline Rd in DeSoto. The grand opening event will be held DECEMBER 8. While the restaurant officially opened today, so you can head on over now to get your burger fix, the grand opening event is next week.

On the day of its GOLDEN TICKET grand opening in DeSoto, Beef-A-Roo will offer its exclusive Golden Tickets, redeemable for a full year of FREE CHEESE FRIES, to the first 100 guests. Hundreds are expected to line up for a first shot at cheese fries, smothered in what fans call “liquid gold.”

Founded in 1967, Beef-A-Roo focuses on the BEST OF THE MIDWEST, all-American cuisine, including classic roast beef sandwiches, burgers, soups and salads, along with their infamous, seasoned cheese fries that are smothered in what fans call “liquid gold.” Each menu item is created and prepared with the highest level of care, rooted entirely in Beef-A-Roo’s community-based culture and mission to be innovative and consistent.

WHO: Beef-A-Roo

WHAT: Beef-A-Roo Restaurant GOLDEN TICKET Grand Opening

WHEN: December 8, 2023

WHERE: 1021 West Beltline Rd. Desoto, Texas 75115

About Beef-A-Roo

Beef-A-Roo is a 55-year-old Midwest quick-service restaurant brand known for serving high-quality, made-to-order, menu items at affordable prices. During the past five decades, Beef-A-Roo has used long-standing methods and quality ingredients haven’t sacrificed its values while treating staff and customers as “one of their own.” Beef-A-Roo has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named “Best Regional Fast-Food Chain in Illinois” in April 2022 by Mashed.com. Beef-A-Roo is committed to customer experience and menu excellence as it expands the brand into key markets across the Midwest and Southeast. For more information, visit beefaroo.com.