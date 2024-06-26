Bass Pro Shops Grand Prairie Celebrates Grand Opening Tonight

Facebook

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Bass Pro Shops will celebrate the official Grand Opening of its new Outdoor World retail location in Grand Prairie, Texas, with a special Evening for Conservation, open to the public, on June 26. (

Bass Pro Shops, 3720 S State Highway 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052)

The Grand Prairie Outdoor World store will become the 15th Bass Pro Shops location in the great state of Texas and the fifth in the Dallas metro area, giving the great outdoorsmen and women of the region even more convenience in finding the best outdoor gear at the best value anywhere.

Grand Opening Night’s “Evening for Conservation” supports local organizations

The Outdoor and Conservation company invites the Grand Prairie and greater Dallas community to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and weekend-long celebration for its new premier location, highlighted by fishing and hunting celebrity appearances, leaders in conservation, family activities, giveaways and more. Plus, for every dollar spent during the Evening for Conservation, 10 percent will be donated to local conservation organizations.

Following an outdoor star-studded Grand Opening program and ribbon cutting, guests will enter to get the first public look at the company’s newest destination retail location as the store officially opens for business.

Entertainment and festivities for the Evening for Conservation will begin on June 26, with an official ceremony starting at 6 p.m., followed by the store opening. Get there early. You won’t want to miss it!

Special appearances by Dude Perfect, Conservation Leaders, Legendary Anglers, Outdoor TV Show Hosts and the PAW Patrol

The opening festivities will feature some of the most notable names in the entertainment and outdoor industry:

The first 250 families get a photo with YouTube Sensations Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect , the ultra-popular sports and comedy group that thrills its 60 million worldwide YouTube subscribers with trick shots, stunts and good-natured fun.

, the ultra-popular sports and comedy group that thrills its 60 million worldwide YouTube subscribers with trick shots, stunts and good-natured fun. Larry Nixon , the first “Million Dollar Man” in the Bassmaster series, has carved out a reputation as one of the winningest and most respected anglers in tournament bass fishing history.

, the first “Million Dollar Man” in the Bassmaster series, has carved out a reputation as one of the winningest and most respected anglers in tournament bass fishing history. Jimmy Houston , one of the biggest names in the history of fishing, a fixture on ESPN’s national-television coverage of the sport and a National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famer.

, one of the biggest names in the history of fishing, a fixture on ESPN’s national-television coverage of the sport and a National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famer. Roland Martin, winner of 19 Bassmaster tournaments and nine B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year awards, and the first professional bass fisherman to be inducted into the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame, Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Professional Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

winner of 19 Bassmaster tournaments and nine B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year awards, and the first professional bass fisherman to be inducted into the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame, Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Professional Bass Fishing Hall of Fame. Brian “Pigman” Quaca and Junie Quaca – Brian is an award-winning outdoor television host with his own reality series, an all-around outdoor entertainer who is one of the most versatile and charismatic personalities the outdoor industry has ever seen. Brian’s wife, Junie, has her own television series, and is a popular outdoor figure who can handle whatever situation presents itself in the fields.

– Brian is an award-winning outdoor television host with his own reality series, an all-around outdoor entertainer who is one of the most versatile and charismatic personalities the outdoor industry has ever seen. Brian’s wife, Junie, has her own television series, and is a popular outdoor figure who can handle whatever situation presents itself in the fields. Wade Middleton , the host of Bass Pro Shops Fisherman’s Handbook, brings decades of experience and expertise on all types of fishing tactics and having fun on bodies of water all over the world.

, the host of Bass Pro Shops Fisherman’s Handbook, brings decades of experience and expertise on all types of fishing tactics and having fun on bodies of water all over the world. Tommy Martin, one of bass fishing’s all-time greats, has three decades of experience as a professional angler, with 19 national tournament victories, including the 1974 Bassmaster Classic.

Following the Grand Opening ceremony, these personalities will be available for meet and greet opportunities and autographs. PAW Patrol characters will also be on site, alongside Hall of Fame angler Charlie Evans to meet and take photos with kids and families.

Festivities for the Evening for Conservation will begin at 6 p.m. June 26, and the retail store will open with normal business hours the following day, on June 27.

Customers will take home thousands in Gift Cards, Giveaways and Sweepstakes Prizes

Customers attending the five-day Grand Opening event can enter a sweepstakes to win a Bass Pro Shops Fishing Package Grand Prize, valued at $599.99. Free giveaway items on June 26 include Texas stickers, cowboy hat stress balls, mini-frisbees and Bass Pro Shops hats and shirts.

Starting Thursday, daily door prizes for the first families in the store will include gift cards up to $500, Cabela’s Open Season Burger Seasoning Samplers, Bass Pro trucker hats and Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Signature Steak Strips. The events are FREE and there is sure to be fun for the whole family!

Conserving Texas for more than 25 years

Bass Pro Shops’ mission is to inspire everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors. The outdoor and conservation company has a longstanding history of conservation support in Texas, including strong support of both the National Archery in the Schools Program and Vamos a Pescar, educational programs that introduce youth in Texas to outdoor recreation.

This new location also will host dozens of events throughout the year aimed at connecting new audiences – and particularly children – to the outdoors. Hands-on demonstrations and interactive activities will be offered, such as “Gone Fishing,” an annual event which aims to introduce families to fishing through catch-and-release ponds and casting, with the goal of creating the next generation of conservationists. More than 100,000 kids caught a fish at Bass Pro Shops events last year alone, many for the first time. The store also will support local conservation organizations that protect wildlife and habitat.

Bass Pro Shops: Celebrating more than 50 years as the World’s Leader in the Great Outdoors

Bass Pro Shops recently celebrated 50 years of serving those who love the great outdoors. As an avid young angler, Johnny Morris started Bass Pro Shops with passion from a single location in an 8-square-foot section of his dad’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today, the company enjoys the support of the most dedicated customer base in the outdoors. Bass Pro Shops has long been recognized as the World’s Leading Supplier of premium fishing tackle and adds to that by recently being voted America’s No. 1 Retailer for Camping & Outdoor gear.

Bass Pro Shops’ dedication to offering the widest selection of quality products at the best prices, and to providing genuine, friendly expert service lie at the foundation of the company’s culture. More than 130 “Outfitters” will deliver quality customer service to outdoor enthusiasts in the new 100,000-square-foot retail destination.