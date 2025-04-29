Avondale Dealerships Unveil Unique Mulliner Bentley Bentayga Vehicles

Facebook

Avondale Dealerships unveiled three one-of-one Mulliner Bentley Bentayga vehicles, created in collaboration with Dallas fine artist Stephen Selzler, earlier this month. The sale of these luxury SUVs provided $75,000 in support to Children’s Cancer Fund, Cook Children’s Child Study Center, and Children’s Health. More information can be found at Avondale.com/Victoris.

“We are honored to highlight Avondale’s dedication to community through this meaningful and impactful partnership,” Hesham Elgaghil, President of Avondale, said. “This collaborative project redefines automotive luxury, while championing those who face life’s toughest obstacles. The result is the Victoris Edition—a fusion of cutting-edge design, masterful craftsmanship and heartfelt philanthropy, aimed at supporting organizations that empower children and their caregivers.”

Beneficiaries Children’s Cancer Fund, Cook Children’s Child Study Center, and Children’s Health

Net proceeds from the sale of the three exceptional Bentayga raised funds for the three charities to celebrate the spirit of victory over adversity.

“Victory for a child fighting cancer isn’t just about beating the disease—it’s about finding joy in the small moments, strength in the hardest battles and hope in every new day. It’s the courage to keep smiling, to keep dreaming, and to never stop believing in a cancer-

free tomorrow,” said Amy Anderson, Development Director of Children’s Cancer Fund. “What fuels our work at Children’s Cancer Fund is the drive to provide innovative, life-saving research and resources for these young brave patients and those that love them.”

Dallas-based Artist Stephen Selzler

Avondale called on internationally acclaimed artist Stephen Selzler to collaborate with Avondale and Bentley’s Mulliner division to create something unique for North Texas. A Dallas-based fine artist, Selzler has a focus on motoring culture, concourse events, and motorsport. Known for his bold, expressive style, Selzler uses art as a means of storytelling.

“My career within automotive fine arts oftentimes leads me down a path or project that means so much more than just simply painting a picture of a car, and the Victoris project is a prime example of a greater purpose tied to such a vocation,” Selzler explained. “Victoris is a symbol of a childhood dream of mine — designing cars in a transportation design setting — but with a twist of such a boyhood yearning: taking a beautiful, capable and ultra-luxurious Bentayga platform and dressing it with a vision of uniqueness, opulence, purpose and artistry. This, for me personally, is joy personified.”

Selzler’s design for the Bentayga reflects a powerful narrative of overcoming obstacles, with each detail of the vehicle serving as a tribute to those who have faced life’s toughest battles and emerged victorious. The Victoris edition vehicles, Selzler explained, are designed as a trio of “sibling chariots,” each unique in their own shades of bold statements, yet working together as a cohesive collection.

Iconic Victoris ‘V’ Theme

“The Victoris ‘V’ theme is a repeated icon sprinkled through sections of each vehicle using subtle applications, yet is borrowed from the Bentayga’s own character line near the rear haunches and wheel arch,” Selzler said. “Such a character line is enhanced and embellished through the use of a unique two-tone paint scheme that Bentley’s Mulliner program worked produce for these cars only, and thus cementing the exclusive nature of the Victoris. The end result is a striking aesthetic, and beckons for an owner and caretaker of the unique character traits which mirror the chariot: bold, visionary, consequential — and unrepeatable.”

The preparation and hand-spraying of each body and its related components took over 70 hours of dedicated work at Bentley’s Excellence Centre for Bespoke Paint. Unlike standard single-color painting, this technique involves the meticulous application of pre-tinted shades in specific positions on the vehicle’s body, creating a seamless gradient transition.

Known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and bespoke creations, Bentley’s Mulliner Division once again demonstrated its expertise in creating vehicles that transcend traditional luxury. These Bentley Bentayga vehicles are truly exceptional works of art, combining the iconic performance and refinement of Bentley with the profound message of hope and triumph.

Avondale Bentley Unveiling in Dallas

At the Avondale Bentley unveiling event held at the Empire Room in Dallas April 3, guests also enjoyed chef-driven refreshment stations featuring the latest from The French Room at The Adolphus Hotel. Executive Chef Rolf Weithofer, Chef Frederic Sulis and Chef Gricel Duran were on hand to personally engage with guests. The Hunter Sullivan Band entertained while guests experienced activations from Spa Adolphus and luxury lifestyle elements from Commerce Goods + Supply at The Adolphus Hotel.

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, Mulliner and production of the company’s five model lines, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Bentayga EWB.

Avondale Dealerships

An innovative business led by a team with decades of success and experience in the automotive industry, Avondale is supported by members who have an incredible spirit for delivering an elevated client experience. This spirit of Avondale runs deep and is channeled in multiple ways to care for the local community. Avondale Dealerships operates Porsche Grapevine, Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine, Sprinter Grapevine, Aston Martin Dallas, Bentley Dallas, Koenigsegg Dallas, McLaren Dallas, Maserati Dallas and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dallas.