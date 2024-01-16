Avoid Penalties! Pay Your Taxes by January 31, 2024

Property tax payments are due by January 31, 2024.

“All seven of the Dallas County Tax Office locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist taxpayers with their property tax payments, but we encourage taxpayers to pay online whenever possible to avoid the crowds,” stated John R. Ames, Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector.

Pay online, don’t stand in line!

Dallas County citizens can pay online with an eCheck, for no additional fees, at
www.dallascounty.org/tax. They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express credit and debit cards at the same site or pay property taxes by phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 1-877-253-0150. All credit and debit card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience fees.

As always, you can mail your taxes in the envelope provided or pay at one of the seven Dallas County Tax Office Branches.

The Dallas County Tax Office’s Customer Care Center is available to assist taxpayers with
questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations and title concerns Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 214-653-7811.

Mr. Ames continued, “Please visit us at www.dallascounty.org/tax for additional information. The Dallas County Tax Office encourages citizens who cannot afford to pay in full to make partial payments. Partial payments will be applied and only the remaining balance will be subject to penalties rather than the full original amount due.” Mr. Ames concluded, “Please be safe and conduct your transaction online if possible. We look forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Dallas County.”

