Aviator Nation x Texas Rangers Collection Hits Globe Life Field on June 27, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Great news, Rangers fans, Aviator Nation will unveil its first-ever MLB capsule collection alongside the Texas Rangers, bringing the brand’s signature aesthetic to Globe Life Field.

The collection officially debuts in-stadium from June 27th-July 2nd, during which fans will have the chance to experience the launch at an on-site activation located on the Main Concourse (Level 1), on the west side of Globe Life Field behind Section 106.

Shop exclusive, limited-edition Texas Rangers x Aviator Nation hoodies, sweatpants, and tees. at this pop-up, each piece is handmade in Los Angeles and designed to reflect the spirit of the Rangers with a style and comfort fans will want to live in.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Aviator Nation on this unique collection that celebrates Texas Rangers baseball,” said Travis Dillon, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Texas Rangers. “This collaboration brings together two brands with loyal and passionate fans, and we’re excited to offer them something that’s not only stylish and authentic, but also truly limited-edition.”

Aviator Nation is rooted in American tradition with all the garments handmade in Los Angeles. The Aviator Nation x Texas Rangers collection blends the passion of baseball with the effortlessly cool, retro style that has made Aviator Nation a favorite.

“I grew up going to Texas Rangers games with my family. My grandpa was the team doctor before my dad took over so I never missed a home game – including spring training,” said Aviator Nation Founder and President, Paige Mycoskie. “We are stoked to launch our first MLB collection with my home team in Texas.”

Fans unable to attend the in-venue experience can still shop the new Aviator Nation x MLB capsule online at MLBShop.com and AviatorNation.com as each team’s collection launches throughout the season.

ABOUT AVIATOR NATION:

Aviator Nation is the inimitable 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand founded by Paige Mycoskie in Venice Beach in 2006. Since launch, Aviator Nation has grown into a global lifestyle brand with 20 retail locations stocking the brand’s women’s, men’s and kids’ collections. Hand-made in the USA, Aviator Nation’s hoodies and sweatpants are the foundation of what we do, but our aim is to unite a tribe of passionate individuals who want to inspire the world. Creating products that reflect our values and highlight the beauty of imperfection is the dream combo. Through our products, we celebrate a time when music, surfing, and a love for community shaped our culture. Our mission is to keep this energy alive. Live. Love. Fly. www.aviatornation.com