Aviation Discovery Fest, hosted by Commemorative Air Force (CAF) at Dallas Executive Airport, brings WWII era history to life again Oct. 4-6. Since its inception in 1957, the CAF has worked to preserve, protect, and share the history of American military aviation. The Dallas-based nonprofit will host Aviation Discovery Fest at Dallas Executive Airport for the second year.

A fantastic array of historically significant and beautiful World War II-era airplanes will be on display at the Aviation Discovery Fest, many of which can be booked for private rides. For true history buffs, these airplane rides serve as bucket-list memories and an exceptional way to experience history.

Funds generated from rides help maintain and preserve these flying pieces of history. In addition to rides, several airplanes attending will offer cockpit tours and hands-on experiences. Featured aircraft at this year’s event and their classifications include:

Aviation Discovery Aircraft

B-29 Superfortress FIFI, Heavy Bomber*; P-51 Mustang Gunfighter, Fighter*; B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, Heavy Bomber; L-26 AeroCommander Ike’s Bird, Liaison; T-34 Mentor, Trainer*; PT-13 Stearman, Trainer*; AT-6 Texan Nella, Trainer*; T-33 Shooting Star, Trainer; C-47 Skytrain That’s All, Brother, Transport*; PT-19 Pride of Corsicana, Trainer*; C-45 Expeditor Texas Dolls, Transport; C-45 Expeditor Bucket of Bolts, Transport*; L-5 Sentinel, Liaison; P-40 Warhawk, Fighter; R4D Ready 4 Duty, Transport; AC-47 Spooky, Gunship; C-45 Expeditor Yellow Belly, Transport*; and B-25 Yellow Rose, Medium Bomber*.

* Indicates paid rides available.

New to the festival this year is an AC47 “Spooky,” which is interesting because it was a frequently used gunship in the Korean War and Vietnam War eras. Also known as “Puff the Magic Dragon” for how it looked while unleashing bombs, the AC47 will be on static display at the festival. Veterans who flew the warbirds will also be on hand to speak about the airplane.

Living History Experiences

The Aviation Discovery Fest offers more than just seeing these historic warbirds. Families will enjoy one of the largest Living History experiences available in the country, with re-enactors and military vehicles. These expertly staffed interactive displays bring the wartime experience to life for guests of all ages. Kids will love riding in a half-track or other military transport vehicle.

Visitors will find the Aviation Discovery Zone inside the Henry B. Tipple National Aviation Education Center (NAEC). This highly interactive area includes dozens of educational experiences, live performances and more. Throughout the weekend, veterans will share their experiences, often in front of the airplanes that were historically significant during the campaigns in which they served.

A classic car show featuring restored vehicles from the 1930s through the 1960s is also featured at the event.

American military veterans

American veterans are celebrated in every aspect of Aviation Discovery Fest,” said Leah Block, Vice President of Marketing for the Commemorative Air Force. “Their stories will come to life in ways that families cannot experience anywhere else.”

Friday, Oct. 4, is Education Day at Aviation Discovery Fest. On that day, thousands of school groups and homeschooled children can attend the event free of charge when registered by Sept. 20. Schools or homeschool groups should register to attend here: aviationdiscoveryfest.org/education-day.

Volunteers are needed throughout the weekend. Those interested should register here: aviationdiscoveryfest.org/volunteer.

Aviation Discovery Ticket Information

Tickets for the Aviation Discovery Fest start at just $5. A family pass, with two adult tickets and up to three children’s tickets for Saturday or Sunday, is available for $40. New this year, visitors can purchase an additional cockpit tour pass that offers access to inside the aircraft. Tickets for the event can be purchased at aviationdiscoveryfest.org.

The Aviation Discovery Fest hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 5; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6. Dallas Executive Airport is located at 5657 Mariner Drive in Dallas. For ticket prices, including discounts for students, seniors, and veterans, visit aviationdiscoveryfest.org.