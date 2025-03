Auto auction J and N Wrecker March 21, 2025

Facebook

THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON OR AFTER MARCH 21, 2025 AT 10:00 A.M. THE AUCTION SITE IS JD NEWELL AUCTIONEERS TX LIC# 9333, 6860 E I30 ROYSE CITY, TX 75189. VEHICLES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION MONDAY THRU WEDNESDAY 12P-3PM. BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE AT JDNEWELL.COM. ALL SALES ARE FINAL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER ON AS OR WHERE IS BASIS. ALL UNITS MUST BE IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM THE LOCATION WHERE THE VEHICLES ARE HELD. SALES CAN BE PAID WITH CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS, CASHIERS CHECKS, AND MONEY ORDERS MADE PAYABLE TO JD NEWELL AUCTIONEERS WITH PROPER IDENTIFICATION. NO DRAFTS. DOCUMENTATION FOR THE RECIEPT OF A TITLE WILL BE PROVIDED FOR EACH VEHICLE. A $200 DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED.

# Year Make & Model Vin #

1. 2006 CHRYSLER LL 2A4GM48416R652619

2. 2012 FORD 4 DR 3FAHP0HA0CR340092

3. 2015 NISSAN 4 DR 3N1AB7APXFL677879

4. 2006 MAZDA 4 DR JM1BK12F661506168

5. 2010 HONDA 4 DR 1HGCP2F71AA003365

6. 2012 INFINITI 4 DR JN1CV6AP3CM628986

7. 2009 HONDA 4 DR 1HGCP26739A059349

8. 2002 FORD LL 1FMZU62E02ZA53329