Auction Notice J&N Wrecker October 4, 2024

THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON OR AFTER OCTOBER 4, 2024 AT 10:00 A.M. THE AUCTION SITE IS JD NEWELL AUCTIONEERS TX LIC# 9333, 6860 E I30 ROYSE CITY, TX 75189. VEHICLES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION MONDAY THRU WEDNESDAY 12P-3PM. BIDDING WILL BE AVAILABLE AT JDNEWELL.COM. ALL SALES ARE FINAL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER ON AS OR WHERE IS BASIS. ALL UNITS MUST BE IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM THE LOCATION WHERE THE VEHICLES ARE HELD. SALES CAN BE PAID WITH CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS, CASHIERS CHECKS, AND MONEY ORDERS MADE PAYABLE TO JD NEWELL AUCTIONEERS WITH PROPER IDENTIFICATION. NO DRAFTS. DOCUMENTATION FOR THE RECIEPT OF A TITLE WILL BE PROVIDED FOR EACH VEHICLE. A $200 DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED.

# Year Make & Model Vin #

1. 2016 FORD 4 DR 3FA6P0H73GR261257

2. 1993 GMC VN 1GDEG25KXPF510723

3. 2015 KIA 4 DR KNAFK4A65F5415161

4. 2010 KIA LL KNDJT2A24A7189204

5. 2006 HYUNDAI 4 DR 5NPEU46F16H007144

6. 1998 CHEVROLET VN 1GCDM19W4WB113935

7. 2011 CADILLAC LL 3GYFNAEY3BS608715

8. 2006 HYUNDAI 4 DR 5NPEU46F66H126842

9. 2011 FORD 4 DR 2FABP7BV9BX172978

10. 2017 GMC PK 1GTN1LECXHZ903402

11. 2003 APRI MC ZD4PTC0093S000227

12. 2015 NISSAN 4 DR 1N4AL3AP8FN401192

13. 1999 CHEVROLET 4 DR 1G1JC5246X7245534

14. 2014 HYUNDAI 4 DR 5NPEB4AC1EH877333