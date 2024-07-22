AT&T Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Free Events

Facebook

AT&T Performing Arts Center celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2024 with a slate of free events from October to December, on the Center’s campus and in the Dallas community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of bringing the best of performing arts from across the nation and the globe to North Texas,” says the Center’s President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “The Center is a beloved and integral part of the Dallas Arts District, and we’ve been honored to serve our community in so many ways. These free programs are just a small token of our gratitude for years of support from our community.”

The Center’s 15th Anniversary Community Concert Series

The anniversary concert series will feature free performances by a diverse range of groups and artists. Events include special concerts in Annette Strauss Square with country star and Grammy Award nominee Mickey Guyton, and the hip-hop, bluegrass band Gangstagrass.

The series also includes elevated signature community events such as Latinidad, Brass and Jazz in the Park, and Reliant Lights Your Holidays.

Mickey Guyton kicks off the celebration Oct. 4 with an 8 p.m. concert in Strauss Square. On Oct. 5, the Latinidad Festival starts at 5 p.m. in Strauss Square and Sammons Park. On Oct. 18, Gangstagrass will perform at 8 p.m. in Strauss Square.

BRASS AND JAZZ IN THE PARK

The performances will be from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Mattie Nash–Myrtle Davis Park in West Dallas. RELIANT LIGHTS YOUR HOLIDAYS returns Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5:30–8 p.m. at Sammons Park.

The Center has also launched a 15th anniversary raffle with five great packages that include trips to New York and Denver, a luxury staycation, and a customized Center “girls’ night” experience. More information on the Center’s 15th Anniversary, including concert series details, a historic timeline, fun facts and more can be found at attpac.org/15th-anniversary.

AT&T Performing Arts Center

The AT&T Performing Arts Center opened in October 2009 and featured celebrations including special performances in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall. In-depth tours highlighting unique features of the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Annette Strauss Square, and Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park were also featured.

The Center helped to fulfill the 40-year vision behind the Dallas Arts District. Its iconic buildings provide stages for a diverse range of performing arts, including Broadway, music, the best of world dance, comedy, speakers, new and emerging arts groups, and the work of its five esteemed resident companies. The Center also provides a wide range of free arts education and community programming, servicing thousands of people of all ages annually.

The free and festive event presented by Reliant with live entertainment sponsored by The David M. Crowley Foundation will be held on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. featuring live music, thousands of LED lights, real snow, free photos with Santa brought to you by Lexus, free miniature golf on the Reliant Putting Green, food and beverages for purchase and a drone show!

Special thanks to our sponsors: AT&T, Lexus the official vehicle of the Center, and Reliant Energy, the official energy sponsor of the Center. The Center also thanks its 15th Anniversary major supporters Anne and Robert Bass, Susan and Bill Montgomery, and Deedie Rose.