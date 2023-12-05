Asking All Young Artists: How Many Cities Can You Discover While Riding DART?

Facebook

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Student Art Contest will begin accepting individual entries from all North Texas students through Thursday. February 29, 2024. The theme of this year’s contest is “Explore DART’s 13 Cities! How Many Cities Can You Discover While Riding DART?”

DART connects North Texas, putting you within steps of the places you want to go. Get moving with DART Rail, buses, GoLink, the TRE, the Dallas Streetcar, the M-Line Trolley, and Paratransit Services throughout DART’s 13 service area cities (Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett, University Park).

Kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout North Texas will compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on DART rail stations, buses and inside trains. Winner’s artwork will also be displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, and on DART’s website, DART.org.

The 2024 DART Student Art Contest thanks our community partners the Dallas Museum of Art, Half Price Books, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Children’s Aquarium, the Dallas Arboretum, and Toyota, as well as our media partners the Advocate, Al Día, the Dallas Morning News, DFW Child, Local Profile, NBC 5, Plano Magazine, and Telemundo 39.