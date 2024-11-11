Armed Intruder Shot by Homeowner During Break-In Attempt in DeSoto, Texas

Facebook

On Friday, November 8, 2024, at approximately 7:54 p.m., police were dispatched to an active disturbance in the 400 block of Raintree Circle, DeSoto, Texas. The caller, an adult female, reported to dispatch that an unknown adult male armed with a pistol was in her backyard. During the 911 call, dispatch could hear screaming as the suspect attempted to force entry through the rear garage door. Multiple neighbors also called 911, reporting gunshots in the area. Police arrived on scene at the victim’s residence by 7:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the victim in front of her home. She informed them that she believed she had shot the suspect, who was likely at the back of the property. Police searched the premises and found the suspect lying on the ground inside the garage, with a pistol nearby. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Octavio Flores Mondragon, had sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and another to the face. Officers secured the scene and administered first aid until an ambulance arrived. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The victim stated that she noticed a dark truck following her as she entered her neighborhood, and it pulled in behind her when she parked in her driveway. Concerned for her safety, she ran inside her home and called the police. She armed herself with her pistol as the suspect tried to break in, firing multiple shots to stop him. She then met officers at the front of her home when they arrived.

The suspect faces charges of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, a first-degree felony. No motive has been determined. The pistol found beside the suspect is believed to be the firearm he had during the incident.

No further details are available for public release.