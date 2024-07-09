Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium to Host the 2025 PBR World Finals Championship

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Two-day ticket packages for the final stage of bull riding’s most prestigious event at AT&T Stadium go on-sale Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. CT

ARLINGTON, Texas (July 8, 2024) – For the second consecutive season, Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium will again welcome the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast, hosting the Championship on May 17-18 when the organization’s next World Champion will be crowned, earning the coveted gold buckle and accompanying $1 million bonus.

The PBR World Finals, bull riding’s crown jewel, were reimagined in 2024, debuting an exciting new three-stage format, making the battle for the World Championship, coveted gold buckle and accompanying $1 million bonus more dramatic and competitive than ever. The PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will again begin its first two stages at iconic Cowtown Coliseum in nearby Fort Worth with Eliminations (May 8-11) and Ride For Redemption (May 14-15), setting the 25-rider field that will compete inside the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Two-day ticket packages for the 2025 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Championship at AT&T Stadium go on sale Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. CT. Elite Seats are also available for purchase, offering fans the most intimate experience in the venue. Tickets can be purchased online at ATTStadium.com, SeatGeek.com and PBRWorldFinals.com, or by phone at 1-800-732-1727.

The on-the-dirt action for the 2025 PBR World Finals – Championship will be accompanied by a myriad of fan-friendly programming outside AT&T Stadium before the bucking begins.

In 2024, Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil) etched his name in the PBR record books inside AT&T Stadium, crowned the 2024 World Champion.

Persevering through what appeared to be a season-ending injury sustained during Eliminations, Dias, who donned the chaps of the late Lane Frost in his quest for bull riding glory, was released from the hospital and several days later outlasted a hard-charging John Crimber (Decatur, Texas) to become just the second rider in history to win the World Championship and Rookie of the Year honor in the same season.

Seven-time PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) champion Sage Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma) also delivered a statement performance inside AT&T Stadium, capping his first full season in Unleash The Beast competition with an event win at the PBR World Finals – Championship. As a result of the golden finish, Kimzey concluded the 2024 campaign No. 7 in the standings.

The 2024 Championship also included historic performances by PBR’s powerful animal athletes. During Round 3, Cool Whip (Julian/Staci Addison/D&H/Crooked W) made history, snapping three-time World Champion Bull Bushwacker’s (Julio Moreno Bucking Bulls) record 42-out buckoff streak from 2013. He logged his 43rd consecutive buckoff in premier series competition by tossing Claudio Montanha Jr. (Ribeirao dos Indios, Brazil) in 1.18 seconds.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the sport on all social media platforms at @PBR.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) :

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About AT&T Stadium:

AT&T Stadium is the largest, most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world. Designed by HKS and built by Manhattan Construction, the $1.2 billion stadium features two monumental arches, the world’s largest HDTV video board cluster, an expansive retractable roof and the largest retractable end zone doors in the world. Features of the stadium include seating for 80,000 and expandability for up to 100,000, over 300 luxury suites, club seating on multiple levels and the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop, open to the public year-round.

Outside the stadium, the Miller Lite® House is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-footage for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler. The stadium is also home to a world-class collection of contemporary art, made up of over 92 works of art by 62 established and emerging artists displayed on the walls and in the grand public spaces of the venue. I

n addition to being the home of the Dallas Cowboys since opening in 2009, the stadium has hosted Super Bowl XLV, the 2010 NBA All Star Game, the annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the 2014 NCAA Men’s Final Four, the 2015 inaugural College Football Playoff Championship Game, the 2015 50th Anniversary Academy of Country Music Awards show and WrestleMania 32 & 38. The venue has also played host to high school and college football, concerts, championship fights, international soccer matches and other special events. For more information, go to attstadium.com.