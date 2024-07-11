Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Opens in Grand Prairie: A Sneak Peek of the New 92,000 Sq. Ft. Entertainment Venue

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opened in Grand Prairie July 10, after an invitation only party treated local VIPs to a preview July 9. My husband and I were among the eager crowd that gathered to take a sneak peek at the impressive new entertainment venue.

The new Andretti facility is 92,000 square feet and is located at 3750 South Highway 161 in Grand Prairie. It boasts an astonishing number of fun activities and games. After touring the facility, my first (selfish) thought was, “Where was this place when my kids were growing up?”

Exciting features at Andretti include high-speed electric Superkarts on a multi-level track and seemingly endless, state-of-the-art arcade games. Hologate and Hyperdeck virtual reality experiences, a two-story laser tag arena, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience motion theater are also featured.

If you’re into speed and racing, Andretti features the best electric kart model in the industry, the Biz Kart Ecovolt GT. They are powerful, ergonomic, safe, and environmentally friendly, plus pack enough torque to take you all the way to victory lane. So, how fast can you go? Junior Races go up to 15mph, Intermediate Races go up to 25mph, and Adult Races go up to 35mph.

Food and Beverage Services

Andretti’s full-service restaurant features multiple dining options crafted from fresh ingredients and several large dining areas. Everything we tried at the preview night, especially the poke bowls and street tacos, was really good. The donut glazing chefs were the most entertaining food vendors, but this type of performance will only be on the menu for private and corporate events. Andretti also has three full bars and a patio, plus a variety of private rooms that can be rented out for birthday parties, corporate events, and more.

The minimum age requirement is four years old. The Grand Prairie Andretti is open seven days a week. Hours are Sunday through Thursday: 10-12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday: 10-1 a.m. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is set to open another North Texas location in Fort Worth in mid-September. Collette Shillcutt is the General Manager, and Austin McCartney is the Senior Sales Manager.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

The company was established in 2001 and is based in Orlando, Florida. Andretti currently has seven state-of-the-art entertainment and event destinations located in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has undergone exponential expansion over the last nine years and will soon debut several more of its legendary entertainment centers across the United States.

Their locations feature varying entertainment options all under one roof including high-speed electric super-karts on multi-level tracks, state of the art arcade, cutting edge virtual reality attractions, immersive motion theater, professional racing simulators, unique two-level laser tag arenas, and duckpin bowling. Each location also offers a fresh, hand-crafted menu, full bar, and in-house gourmet catering with event and meeting space capable of hosting groups from 10 to 2,000.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games locations are frequently recognized as a “#1 Birthday Party Venue,” “Best Family Entertainment Center,” and “Top Event Destination.” For more information, please visit andrettikarting.com.