An Old Fashioned Christmas With Martinis, Eggnog & More Festive Cocktails

Get ready to slay your holiday gatherings this season with festive cocktails, including martinis, egg nog, an old fashioned, and more. There’s something for every guest with this roundup of winter weather cocktails.

Naughty Coal

Holidays are best served coal-d.

Ingredients:

2 oz The Kraken Black Spiced Rum

¾ oz simple syrup

½ capsule of activated charcoal

1.5 ounces pineapple juice

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Pour into a glass and serve over ice.

Sugarfield Spirits Louisiana Eggnog

Enjoy a Southern spin on traditional eggnog using Sugarfield Spirits Aged Rum made from Louisiana sugar cane, aged in port and bourbon barrels for 2 years. Serves four.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Sugarfield Spirits Barrel Aged Rum

2 farm fresh, local eggs, separated

1/4 cup sugar, divided

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

Garnish: hand-grated nutmeg, cinnamon sticks or vanilla bean.

Directions

Separate the egg whites and yolks. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with 3 tablespoons of sugar until fluffy. Stir in the milk, heavy cream, and the pièce de resistance, Sugarfield Barrel Aged Rum. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar until soft peaks form. Fold the egg whites into the yolk mixture. Divide equally between four rocks glasses. Garnish each with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg and vanilla bean or cinnamon stick.

While an Espresso Martini can be enjoyed any time of year, it is an excellent beverage to offer guests around the holidays, especially at gatherings like New Year’s Eve when partygoers might need a little energy boost or a pick-me-up to help stay lively and on their feet until the ball drops. Try making this tasty cocktail using award-winning Milam & Greene Whiskey Port Finished Rye to serve at your next soiree:

Milam & Greene Espresso Rye-Tini (suggested cocktail using Milam & Greene Port Finished Rye)

Ingredients:

2 oz Milam & Greene Port Finished Rye Whiskey

1 oz Espresso Cold Brew

½ oz Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur

½ oz Vanilla or regular simple

Method: Mix the ingredients. Shake on ice for 20-25 seconds. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans. Enjoy!

YaVe Tequila’s Chocolate Negroni

Ingredients:

1.5 oz YaVe Reposado Tequila

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Directions:

Combine Ingredients: In a mixing glass filled with ice, combine the YaVe Reposado Tequila, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth. Add Bitters: Add two dashes each of chocolate and orange bitters to the mix. Stir: Stir all the ingredients together until well-chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain: Strain the cocktail into a chilled old-fashioned glass over a large ice cube. Garnish: Optionally, garnish with an orange peel or a thin slice of orange to enhance the citrus notes. Serve: Enjoy your cocktail, ideally as a sophisticated evening sipper.

Woodford Reserve Salted Dark Chocolate Bourbon Cocoa

Ingredients:

2 Oz. Woodford Double Oaked 1 Cup Half & Half 3 Cups Milk of Choice 6 Oz. Dark Chocolate Chips ⅓ Cup Sweetener Of Choice ½ Tsp. Salt Tsp. Ground Cinnamon 1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract



Garnish

Whipped Cream

Salt And Chocolate Drizzle Garnish

Directions:

In a small pot, heat your heavy whipping cream and milk until warm, then stir in your chocolate chips, whisking until melted.

Stir in sweetener, cinnamon, and salt to taste and stir until dissolved. Allow to warm until just below boiling.

Remove from heat, then stir in your bourbon and vanilla extract. Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and salt and enjoy!

White Chocolate Peppermint Martini

Mixologist: Jennifer Bryant

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Coconut Rum

0.5 oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum

0.5 oz cream of coconut

1.5 oz. evaporated milk

1 Drop of peppermint essential oil

Garnish: Crushed candy cane

Directions: Shake in Shaker with Ice. Strain in a peppermint rimed martini glass.

Creative Notes: The only chocolate flavor you ever need in a cocktail is Kōloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum. This winter martini is perfect for a festive night with family and friends.

Club Kokomo Spirits Honey Elixir

Ingredients:

2 oz. CKS Artisanal White Rum, CKS Barrel Finished Rum or a 50/50 Blend

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Honey Syrup (1.5:1)

Garnish: Lemon peel

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Add ice to the shaker (half a tin is fine). Shake well for about 15 seconds, strain contents into a Nic and Nora or Rocks glass of your choice (or mug if served hot). Garnish appropriately.

Note: Can be served hot or cold, topped with hot water if hot

White Velvet Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. garnish three coffee beans.

Old Elk Winter Fruit Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz. Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon

0.5 oz. Cherry & Fig Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 drop Winter Melon Bitters

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 20 seconds and pour into a cocktail glass over a large cube. Garnish with rosemary and fruit.

Johnnie Walker Apple Sparkler Highball

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.5oz Johnnie Walker Black Label 3oz Apple Juice 1.5oz Fever Tree Ginger Beer Glassware: Highball



Garnish: Candied Ginger

Preparation: Build all ingredients into an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with candied ginger.

Pining For Manhattan

Ingredients:

2oz Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey

.5oz Pedro Ximenez Sherry

.5oz Oloroso Sherry

2 dashes orange bitters

Method: Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a glass.

Holiday Party Punch

Serves 6-8 people

Ingredients:

4 ounces Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey

1 cup pomegranate juice

Zest of 1 orange

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 (750 ml) bottle Prosecco or sparkling wine, chilled

Arils from 1 pomegranate

Method: In a large pitcher, combine Fraser & Thompson, pomegranate juice, orange zest and orange juice. Chill until ready to serve. Just before serving, add ice to the punch bowl and pour over the contents of the pitcher. Top with Prosecco and pomegranate arils. Enjoy!