AN ARTS ANCHOR FOR A THRIVING COMMUNITY AND CAMPUS

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas, Texas – St. Philip’s School and Community Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 10th at 10am to officially mark the beginning of the construction for The Moody Performing and Fine Arts Center. The new facility will be located on the southeastern edge of the campus and will host student performances, art exhibitions, community and cultural events. Construction is scheduled to be completed in Winter 2025.

MAPP was selected as the general contractor for the project due to their vast

experience in constructing arts centers and inviting places for learning and professional

development.

The new state-of-the-art facility is a 17,898 square-foot expansion of the campus and

will consist of a 300-seat performance hall and six classrooms, and a dedicated video

recording studio. It will also include a gallery space to display students and works by

local and visiting artists. The building will also have a commercial kitchen and a

dedicated storm shelter.

American actress and playwright, Regina Taylor and representatives from the Moody

Foundation family will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony. Ms. Taylor has won

several awards throughout her career, including a Golden Globe and NAACP Image

Award.

For over 75 years, St. Philip’s School and Community Center (St. Philip’s) has

demonstrated the generational impact of first-rate educational programs and social services, in the context of the dedication and care for the South Dallas community to

which our institution is committed. Our goal is to provide the tools South Dallas needs,

ultimately transforming a historically under-resourced area into a blooming, healthy, and

thriving environment.

In 2015, St. Philip’s launched a capital campaign “We Believe” focused on expanding

the campus to meet the growing needs of students and broadening our resources for

the South Dallas community. To date, St. Philip’s has raised an unprecedented $60M to

support this revitalization and expansion of the school’s facilities.

“I’m so grateful to the hundreds of remarkable individuals and leaders who care deeply

about our students and the economic landscape surrounding our campus for supporting

this effort. At St. Philip’s we believe in the possibilities for every child we serve when

the facilities equal their family’s dedication and community’s hope.” – Dr. Terry J.

Flowers, Perot Family Headmaster.

Members of the media are cordially invited to attend and cover this event. This is an

excellent opportunity to learn more about the collective initiatives shaping the future of

South Dallas. We look forward to your participation in this momentous occasion.

About St. Philips:

St. Philip’s School & Community Center is a Christian private school in southern Dallas

currently serving 250+ students in grades PK2 through 8th grade. St. Philip’s is also a

multi-faceted community center, providing numerous athletic, educational, and social

services to over 5,000 children, youth, and adults annually. Additionally, St. Philip’s has

a community development program that initiates and supports neighborhood

revitalization efforts focused on economic development, housing, and public safety. The

organization has a mission to transform South Dallas, our city, and the world by FAITH,

EDUCATION, and SERVICE.