Amateurs Invited to Field Day for Amateur Radio Relay League

Amateurs are invited to attend the annual emergency preparedness exercise (Field Day) of the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) this weekend. The Southwest Dallas County Amateur Radio Club (SWDCARC) will be participating in the annual ARRL Field Day. This event is held in many different venues nationwide, and is intended to exercise the many different types of amateur radio equipment. Those participating attempt to contact as many different locations worldwide as possible.

The SWDCARC will hold their Field Day on June 22 and 23 at the DeSoto Fire Training Center at 501 East Pleasant Run Road. Parking is available behind the Training Center in Grimes Park. This is an overnight event, and visitors are welcome.

Field Day for Amateur Radio Operators

Even those who do not have an Amateur Radio license will be allowed to operate at the G.O.T.A. (get-on-the-air) station with a licensed coach. Several stations will be set up and available especially for guests.

Participants in the field exercise will begin operating on Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m., and will take down the equipment before noon on Sunday, when everyone starts to get tired and hot.

SWDCARC Monthly Meetings

The SWDCARC meets the third Tuesday of each month in the music room at First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Duncanville. The Board of Directors meet at 6 p.m., and the General Membership meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Please check out the web site at SWDCARC.ORG for additional information, or contact Pat Roberson, the secretary for the Southwest Dallas County Amateur Radio Club (SWDCARC), at pvroberson@sbcglobal.net