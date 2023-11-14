Alvin Charles McKnight Jr. Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Alvin Charles McKnight Jr., of Gilmer, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest, and Upshur County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for any anonymous tip that leads to McKnight’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Alvin Charles McKnight Jr., 41, is affiliated with the 52 Hoover Crips gang. On the night of Nov. 4, 2023, just after 11:30, Upshur County Deputies, along with Gilmer Police Officers and DPS Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 271 South, just south of Gilmer. Upon arrival Deputies found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The next day, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office issued a capital murder warrant for McKnight in connection to the double homicide.

McKnight is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, chest, back, right forearm and both upper arms. McKnight has ties to Upshur County as well as Dallas and Oklahoma City. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 39 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 20 sex offenders and 11 gang members. In addition, $88,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.