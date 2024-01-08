All-New Toyota Prius/Prius Prime Wins 2024 North American Car of the Year Award

Facebook

PONTIAC, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 – Since the unveiling and subsequent launch, the all-new Toyota Prius/Prius Prime has earned high praise and accolades throughout the auto industry. The vehicle responsible for starting the hybrid revolution nearly 25 years ago earned one of the most coveted awards in the automotive sector – the 2024 North American Car of the Year.

The 2024 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) award winners were announced at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, during a Jan. 4 press conference co-hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and Automotive Press Association (APA). The NACTOY awards are voted on by a large, independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada.

Leading up to the event, the Toyota Prius/Prius Prime was a finalist in the Car of the Year category, along with the Honda Accord and Hyundai Ioniq 6. Scott Neiheisel, general manager of the Cincinnati sales region, and Roseanne Larsen, assistant general manager in Cincinnati, were on hand to receive the iconic NACTOY trophy, on behalf of Toyota.

At Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) headquarters, in Plano, news of the prestigious award spread quickly, as it marked the second time Prius had earned North American Car of the Year honors. Back in 2004, the second-generation Prius was named NACTOY Car of the Year.

“We are thrilled the NACTOY jurors agree that the all-new Prius and Prius Prime are exceptional vehicles. The unique combination of sexy styling and industry leading efficiency put Prius in a league all its own.” Said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing. “After nearly 25 years, Prius continues to leave its mark on the world and offers customers a great option to reduce their carbon emissions.”

Throughout the judging process, the Prius/Prius Prime earned the admiration of many of the journalist-jurors. Frequent compliments revolved around appearance and fuel economy.

“The Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are not just handsomely styled hatchbacks, they represent the future of the automobile by blending traditional internal combustion with electric drivetrains,” said veteran journalist Matt DeLorenzo. “Of particular note is the plug-in version which offers more than 40 miles of pure electric range, allowing most owners to skip regular gas station visits.”

The NACTOY Car of the Year Award represents one of the 17 industry awards earned by Prius/Prius Prime the past few months.

About North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: “North American Car of the Year™,” “North American Truck of the Year™,” and the “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™.” The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.