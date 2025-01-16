Albert Hotel Opens in Fredericksburg in January

Facebook

The Albert Hotel, an elegant New Waterloo hotel, opened earlier this month in Fredericksburg. More than just a new place to stay in the Hill Country–Albert Hotel is eclectically refined and delightfully detailed with style and grit. The Albert Hotel is a destination, with 105 guest rooms, all-day dining, a full-service spa, and various event spaces.

“This project represents our vision of hospitality,” said New Waterloo CEO Bart Knaggs. “The Albert Hotel is more than a property; it’s our love letter to Fredericksburg, which embodies years of meticulous planning and a profound respect for local history.”

Michelin-starred Chef Michael Fojtasek

The hotel features four distinctive dining experiences, with seasonal menus connected to the land through the best ingredients from the surrounding community of farmers, ranchers, purveyors and artisans. The Restaurant at Albert Hotel showcases Michelin-starred Chef Michael Fojtasek’s seasonal cuisine, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Saloon is a local watering hole where the whiskey is strong, the beer is cold, and the people are friendly. The Pharmacy is a neighborhood market with coffee, espresso, matcha, pastries and sandwiches made from scratch. Junebugs BBQ is set to debut in spring 2025, further expanding the property’s expansive culinary landscape.

The spacious and thoughtfully designed guest rooms range from cozy bunk rooms to luxury suites, including the exclusive Albertina House, a historic private four-bedroom residence situated on Main Street. The Albertina House is perfect for bridal parties, families or corporate retreats. Two distinct shades of green –rich sage and deep emerald– create a lovely visual experience. Each room is appointed with custom-designed Mirth robes, emphasizing comfort and luxury. Custom built-ins, expansive tiled showers and carefully curated textiles complete the distinctive aesthetic.

Albert Hotel Spa

The Spa at Albert Hotel offers a holistic wellness journey. Seven private treatment rooms deliver personalized experiences that connect guests with Texas healing traditions. Signature treatments like the Albert Signature Massage and Enchanted Rock treatment blend local inspiration with sophisticated therapeutic techniques. Spa guests are invited to explore a unique approach to well-being.

The Albert Hotel features 3,600 square feet of versatile event spaces to accommodate diverse gatherings. A 1,200-square-foot mezzanine and expansive outdoor event lawn provide flexible options for both intimate and grand occasions. The venue can host indoor receptions for up to 220 guests and outdoor ceremonies for 90 guests. It also includes two private dining rooms, two hospitality suites, and in-house gourmet catering. A dedicated event team ensures seamless execution of every detail.

A collaborative masterpiece, the hotel brings together exceptional professionals who honor heritage and innovation. Clayton Korte’s architectural design preserves the 175-year legacy of the Keidel famil,y while embracing contemporary aesthetics. Historic structures like the Keidel home and Brockmann-Kiehne House are carefully integrated, creating a sophisticated past and present narrative. Word + Carr Design Group crafted the landscape with native Texas grasses, live oaks, and mesquites. Reclaimed materials were used to create meandering gardens that reflect the region’s natural beauty.

Interior designer Melanie Raines weaves Albert Keidel’s global sensibilities into an unexpectedly layered design. Every space is intentionally composed, with custom built-ins and thoughtfully selected textiles that tell a story. Guerilla Suit’s creative direction and MaieB Hospitality’s culinary expertise further elevate the hotel’s holistic experience.

Texas Hill Country Jewel

Guests can experience the essence of the Texas Hill Country at Albert Hotel. Reservations for The Restaurant can be placed on OpenTable. Hotel, restaurant and spa reservations can be secured at AlbertHotel.com. The Restaurant at Albert Hotel serves from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Breakfast is offered from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bar serves drinks and light fare from 3 to 5 p.m., with dinner service beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until close.