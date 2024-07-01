Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Returns to DFW

Facebook

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is reopening its doors in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets this summer. All five locations that recently closed as part of the franchisee’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing will be owned and operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Set to reopen in rapid succession this summer are DFW’s Cedars, Denton, Lake Highlands, Las Colinas, and Richardson locations.

All affected venue staff will be made whole for lost wages that they were owed prior to the closures. The news comes amidst a surging box office this summer with movies like BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE, THE BIKERIDERS, and INSIDE OUT 2.

“We were heartbroken to hear about the franchisee’s decision to close their locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Woodbury, MN, but we immediately got to work to acquire these as Alamo Drafthouse owned locations,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “We’re so excited to reestablish Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for our teammates and local film communities in these great cities during an incredibly successful summer of moviegoing.”

Alamo Drafthouse Commitment to Former Team

They are committed to supporting former DFW teammates adversely affected during the franchisee’s closings by offering past teammates first access to interviews for open positions. Those who are rehired will receive a more robust benefits plan with immediate eligibility, including access to daily pay, substantial 401k match, paid medical leave, accrued PTO, and free mental health services.

The company will host a soft opening with the first week of each location’s reopening with promotions and discounts to be announced. Additionally, individuals owed ticket refunds due to the sudden closings by the previous owners will receive free ticket vouchers., Guests who previously purchased an INSIDE OUT 2 lunch box and DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE pint glass will receive these items upon reopening. Season Pass subscription service members will enjoy a free month of service when their accounts are reactivated.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema recently announced that SPE had acquired Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the unique and fastest growing theatrical exhibitor. The company is managed within SPE under a newly established division, Sony Pictures Experiences, headed by Alamo Drafthouse’s CEO Michael Kustermann under the leadership of Ravi Ahuja, President and COO of SPE. Alamo Drafthouse continues to operate all 41 of its cinemas across 25 metro areas under their brand; their Fantastic Fest, the world-renowned genre film festival, was included in the acquisition.

Visit drafthouse.com and follow them on social media for updates and news on the reopening dates.