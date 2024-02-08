Adventure Awaits at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Facebook

Spring break at JW Marriott San Antonio offers a perfect blend of luxury and family fun. They have so many activities available for everyone in the family, including your pup.

The resort’s many package offerings help guests plan the perfect glamping trip, save on a longer stay, or include ALL members of the family, including dogs, without having to find boarding during Spring Break.

Spring Break activities are endless at the resort

It’s packed with awesome stuff for the whole family. First off, you’ve got this massive 9-acre water park – perfect for making memories with the family. And if golf is your thing, they’ve got not one but two PGA TOUR courses, totaling 36 holes. Plus, they’ve got all sorts of daily activities lined up, so you’ll never be bored. When it’s time to refuel, there are seven different dining spots to choose from, including this super cool sports bar where you can catch the game.

Feeling active? Head over to the sports court for some pickleball, tennis, or basketball action. And oh, you’ve gotta check out the Topgolf Swing Suite – tons of family-friendly games to enjoy. Ready to unwind? The award-winning Lantana Spa has got you covered. And get this – the resort sits on 600 acres of gorgeous hills, with plenty of space for the kiddos to run wild. Oh, and here’s a bonus: while you enjoy a nice dinner, the resort offers a Kids Night Out, so the little ones can have their own fun. It’s like a vacation dream come true!

The River Bluff Water Experience gives guests the luxuries of a beach vacation, without having to travel to the coast. Guests can perfect their sandcastle building skills at the resort’s sand beach-entry pool, relax in multiple temperature controlled pools, float along an 1,100 foot long meandering lazy river, dare to plunge down the 47-foot drop body slide, experience the thrilling Pedernales River Ride, splash and play in the kid’s and activity pools, or enjoy the expansive Hill Country views from the adult pool.

Pet Retreat Package:

Dogs also deserve a change of scenery and a bit of pampering just like their humans this Spring Break. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is offering a luxury pup experience that’s sure to “bow WOW” your furry companion. The package can be booked online using the code, U8DThe resort’s Pup Package offers:

Accommodations in a King Guest Room featuring a Juliet Balcony to give direct access to the property’s lush lawns

Thoughtfully arranged rooms for canine convenience and comfort with special decor

A welcome amenity for the guest of honor that includes a chew toy, dog treats, and a fashionable bandana

Glamp in the Great Indoors:

For guests looking for some added adventure this Spring Break, travelers can glamp in the great indoors. Much like camping, “glamping” or “glamorous camping”, allows guests to experience nature and make endless family memories all while being able to enjoy the comfort of the great indoors, room service, and maybe even a relaxing massage. While some of the best parts of camping include stargazing, cozy-ing up in a sleeping bag, spending time with family or friends, and admiring the beautiful surrounding nature, the outdoors also bring a few nuisances such as ant bites, cold temperatures, and a mound of dirt in all the wrong places. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has pitched a glamorous tent filled with the best parts of camping as their “Glamp In The Great Indoors” package. The package can be booked online using the promotional code F10.

Resort Retreats Package:

Guests can enjoy savings for stays by booking the Resort Retreats package and earn up to a $100 credit per night on stays of three nights or more by booking here or using code ZX0. For longer stays, guests can enjoy saving on 5 nights or more by booking here or using code LTS.

To explore the full range of activities at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, or to book reservations, visit the resort website.