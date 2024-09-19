Addison Oktoberfest Runs Sept. 19-Sept. 22

Facebook

Addison Oktoberfest, presented by Paulaner, kicks off Sept. 19 and runs through Sept. 22. The renowned festival adds a purely Texan twist to traditional Oktoberfest celebrations. The North Texas festival will bring approximately 50,000 fans together to revel in German culture, food, music and bier.

Host & Prost Corporate Night will take place in the Partyhalle, reserved solely for this event on Thursday night. Companies are encouraged to purchase tables in the Partyhalle for their team, clients or tribe for an incredible evening of singing, dancing and games.

Glockenspiel Clock: When the bells chime, it’s time to raise a glass. Enjoy the small skits at various hours throughout the weekend when you’ll hear (and yell) “Prost y’all!” The Munich-inspired glockenspiel will be constructed around the Balcony of The Addison Theatre.

Kaffee und Kuchen at Addison Oktoberfest

Located in the Stone Cottage on the north side of the festival grounds, with German Waffle on a Stick, Black Forest Cake and lebkuchen herz – heart-shaped gingerbread cookies. The cookies come in large and small sizes and can be worn around the neck as decoration.

A second German bier and a whole new tent: Adults can select from a variety of craft bier from Paulaner as in years past. But this year, we have a new tent and a new German bier that guests can enjoy. Another of the six official Munich Oktoberfest biers, Hacker-Pschorr, will be offered exclusively in the new Party Zelt tent with Hacker Oktoberfest and Hacker Gold.

Texas craft biers and the Texas Zwei Step area: Oktoberfest biers will be provided from select Texas craft breweries, located exclusively in the Texas Zwei Step area on the north side of the festival grounds. This new area is where Bavaria meets Texas. It will include three performance stages, Biercadia – a free-play retro arcade – the Stiefel Studio silent disco and the Draught Haus Biergarten for football fans to kick back and watch the game on the big screen.

Addison Oktoberfest Entertainment

Entertainment on five stages: Hear everything from traditional German music to alt-polka to Texas country, singer-songwriters and cumbia sounds – which, surprisingly, have much in common with their cousin the polka. Addison Oktoberfest boasts five stages of entertainment: the Partyhalle, the new Party Zelt, the new Texas Prost Stage, the Kleinhalle and the new Lederhosen Lounge.

Karnival: It’s back and taking over the Conference Centre parking lot! Enjoy cash and credit card games and rides including an eye-catching Ferris wheel, bumper cars, a Tilt-a-Whirl and more.

Bier Games

Das Stadium: Located in the heart of the Paulaner Biergarten, is home to the Official Addison Oktoberfest Bier Games. The new set up includes bleachers for optimal viewing during Bier Barrel Rolling, Bier Maiden Stein Carrying, and Biergarten Bingo. Register onsite for $10 to compete. Ages 21+ only.

Carousel: There has been a carousel at Munich’s Oktoberfest since 1818. This year, Addison Oktoberfest boasts one, too. As you enter the festival grounds, look to the plaza for a colorful carousel that will offer free rides to all.

Root Biergarten: Calling all kids – and root bier aficionados: The Root Biergarten, located inside the Kidsgarten, offers the frothy treat in special kid-safe steins.

Sunday Hund-Day Animal Adoptions

On Sunday Hund-day, dogs of all breeds also get free admission. While all breeds are welcome in the park, Dachshunds can pre-register to participate in the always entertaining Dachshund Dash. This year, the Addison Animal Control Department will be on-site offering adoption services.

Single-day general admission tickets and Partyhalle table are now on sale at addisonoktoberfest.com.

Hours are Thursday, Sept. 19, 5–11 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m. –midnight; Sat., Sept. 21, noon–midnight; and Sun., Sept. 22, noon–6 p.m. at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Free parking: Millennium Garage (15455 N. Dallas Parkway); Colonnade Garage (15305 N. Dallas Parkway); Addison Circle One Garage (15601 N. Dallas Parkway); Addison Circle Two Garage (15725 N. Dallas Parkway). Accessible parking is available at the DART Transit Center (4925 Arapaho Road).

General Admission: Thurs., Sept. 19 –FREE; Fri., Sept. 20–Saturday, Sept. 21- $15 ages 13+, $5 ages 6-12, under 5 FREE; Sun., Sept. 22 -$10 ages 13+, under 12 FREE. Tickets are available for advance purchase at AddisonOktoberfest.com.