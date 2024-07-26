Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Facebook

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, known for authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine and hand-crafted Margaritas, is celebrating their 35th anniversary this month. All Abuelo’s locations offer food and drink specials plus surprise incentives for Mi Abuelo’s Rewards members.

The limited time 35th anniversary menu offers dine-in guests special pricing on menu favorites like Abuelo’s house Margaritas. Offers during the 35-day long celebration July 1 through Aug. 4 include special pricing on Abuelo’s House Margaritas, Empanadas, Tacos, signature El Jefe Margaritas, and Churros. July 1-7: $5 House La Grandeza Margaritas, rocks or frozen. July 8-14: Add a Beef Empanada to your entrée for $1.99, or a Shrimp Empanada for $2.99. July 15-21: Add a crispy beef or chicken taco to your entrée for $1. July 22-28: $10 Signature El Jefe Margaritas. July 29-August 4: $5 Churros dessert.

The return of an all-time favorite dish, Chicken Alcaparrada (sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms in a lemon caper sauce) is featured on the special menu for the entire 35 days of the anniversary celebration.

Mi Abuelo Rewards

Reward members receive exclusive offers and incentives throughout the celebration, with a grand prize awarded during the last week. The closest Abuelo’s location for Focus Daily News readers is 1041 West I-20 in Arlington (north side of I-20 between Cooper and Matlock). For information, please call 817-468-2622.

Entrepreneurs James Young, Chuck Anderson and Dirk Rambo opened the first Abuelo’s Mexican restaurant in Amarillo, Texas in 1989. The founders’ goal was simple. A restaurant serving delicious, made-from-scratch authentic Mexican food at everyday prices, and create a place where guests of all ages could come together to experience the unique flavors, along with the art and culture of Mexico. Abuelo’s offers authentic tastes of Mexico, with family-style dining in an elevated, yet comfortable setting.

Nearly three decades later, with several restaurants located in nine states throughout the nation (and more openings planned for the future), their success has surpassed the founders’ original dreams. Each Abuelo’s family-friendly Mexican Food Restaurant is designed as an open-air Mexican courtyard with a mix of both modern and traditional Mexican decor.