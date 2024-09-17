A traffic stop Saturday in Grand Prairie set off a manhunt through neighboring cities

Facebook

ELLIS COUNTY—A manhunt that began with a traffic stop in Grand Prairie put that city’s police and the Ellis County Sheriff’s office on high alert as the search continued from Grand Prairie into Cedar Hill, Midlothian, and Ellis County. According to a source, “Officers located a wanted felon at Belt Line and Interstate 20 at 11:05 p.m. Saturday night and attempted a traffic stop on the suspect when he fled south into Cedar Hill.”

While it was not reported how long the manhunt took place, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department did finally apprehend Alexis Giovanny Huerta-Solis W.M., a 19-year-old Hispanic male from Dallas. Police identified the suspect as armed and dangerous.

The chase between Grand Prairie Police and Huerta- Solis began early Saturday morning, September 14, when police chased the suspect, who had an aggravated assault warrant, for attempting to ram two of their vehicles.

Cedar Hill Police indicated on a Facebook post Saturday morning, which Cedar Hill Police Chief Ely Reyes said was posted for “situational awareness” his department was not involved, the chase ended in the area of 5200 Crystal Springs Rd (Near Joe Wilson and Johnson Lane).

At some point during the chase, Huerta-Solis reportedly fled on foot while shooting at officers.

Multiple agencies responded, and helicopters and drones were used to search the area while some homes were evacuated.

After an extensive search, the suspect had still not been located.

When the chase entered Midlothian and Ellis County, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department also stepped in, according to Midlothian Assistant Police Chief Scott Brown. His department did not get involved.

The Sheriff’s Department sent out its first Facebook post warning residents of a police presence in the 5100 block of Joe Wilson Road.

The Sheriff’s Department also indicated that at that time, the Grand Prairie Police were searching for Huerta-Solis.

In the post, Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman stated, “Please avoid the area, if possible, as officers are actively engaged in this search. We will provide updates as the situation develops.”

A second Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Department went out later the same day, letting residents know that Grand Prairie Police had discontinued police activity in the 5100 block of Joe Wilson.

The post said, “After an extensive search, the individual who fled from police has not been located, and officers have concluded their search at this time. Regular activity may resume, and we thank you for your patience.”

Sheriff’s deputies, who played a crucial role in assisting the Grand Prairie Police Department during the manhunt that spanned multiple jurisdictions, were also assisted by Midlothian and Ovilla Police, and these departments maintained an increased presence in the area after Grand Prairie discontinued the search.

Later that same day, it was indicated that the suspect was in custody. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department successfully located Huerta-Solis, hiding behind a barn in the 5600 block of Cedar Ridge in Midlothian.

“Although the Grand Prairie Police initially called off the manhunt, a vigilant Ellis County citizen reported suspicious activity in their area,” said Ellis County Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant Joe Fitzgerald. “Deputies from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the 5600 block of Cedar Ridge in Midlothian, where they successfully located and apprehended the subject.”

Huerta-Solis was not booked into the Ellis County Jail and was released directly to the Grand Prairie Police Department for further investigation after being apprehended.

“We want to extend our sincere thanks to the residents and the community for their assistance in this manhunt. No injuries were reported, and the situation was resolved peacefully,” Sheriff Norman said.