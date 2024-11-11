A New Era of Train Travel: Grand Canyon Railway Receives $3.4 Million Grant to Go Zero-Emission with Battery Electric Power

Facebook

November 2024 – Williams, AZ – All aboard for an even cleaner ride! The Grand Canyon Railway has been awarded a $3.4 million grant to convert one of its classic diesel locomotives into a zero-emission, battery-powered locomotive. This exciting shift, funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, is part of a nationwide push for greener transportation and will enhance the scenic route from Williams, Arizona to Grand Canyon’s South Rim. With fewer emissions, visitors can now look forward to an even more sustainable journey through one of America’s most treasured landscapes.

“We are excited to embark on this new project and appreciate the support and funding from the Federal Railroad Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation. Champions of this project include local community Mayors, County Supervisors, Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and both Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema. This support allows us to pioneer sustainable, regenerative battery-electric locomotion that will help preserve this landscape and resources for future generations,” said Jeff D’Arpa, Vice President and General Manager at Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel.

The new locomotive will glide to the canyon on a single battery charge in this delicate ecosystem. “The Grand Canyon Railway is a place where you can experience both the amazing legacy of steam locomotion and soon, modern innovations such as battery-electric propulsion. This project will significantly reduce the already low environmental impact of visiting the Grand Canyon via rail and will provide a quieter and cleaner guest experience. This builds on our previous innovation of converting our historic steam locomotives to run on waste vegetable oil,” said Kevin Crosby, Director of Sustainability for Xanterra.

The eco-friendly upgrade includes regenerative braking, which captures energy during the train’s 64-mile journey across changing elevations, recharging the battery about 30% each trip. The new technology will also bring maintenance and fuel savings, keeping this experience sustainable for generations.

“This project is a unique chance to bring modern efficiency to a historic rail icon,” added Eric Hadder, Chief Mechanical Officer at Grand Canyon Railway. “Our team in Williams is proud to lead the way in regenerative electric technology. We are proud that the locomotive will be constructed by the Railway’s own employees in our Williams Locomotive Shop.”

The project is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s CRISI grant program, which supports environmentally forward-thinking rail projects across the country. Grand Canyon Railway worked with Innovative Rail Technologies to develop the grant request.

For more information on Grand Canyon Railway’s sustainability initiatives and updates on the battery-electric locomotive, please contact Katie Breest at kbreest@percepture.com.

About Grand Canyon Railway: Since 1901, Grand Canyon Railway has provided visitors with a historic and scenic rail journey to the Grand Canyon National Park, combining remarkable landscapes with rich cultural heritage. As part of Xanterra Travel Collection, GCR is dedicated to sustainable travel and the preservation of natural and historical resources. Learn more at www.thetrain.com.