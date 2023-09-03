A Labor Day Message to the Texas Workforce from TWC

Facebook

AUSTIN – This Labor Day, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) wants to recognize the state’s workforce for making Texas the best place to live and work.

The Lone Star State enjoys global renown due to the skill and dedication of its workforce and the vast opportunities for its businesses. In recognition of Labor Day, TWC spotlights these qualities by celebrating yet another year of record-breaking growth for the Texas labor force.

By the Numbers:

Texas has its largest labor force in history with more than 15 million people.

First in the nation for annual job growth, Texas employment grew by 441,700 new positions between July 2022 and July 2023.

Texas has added jobs for 29 consecutive months, the longest growth streak ever recorded in the state.

Employment in Texas has achieved record highs for 22 consecutive months.

Texans are hard at work—the statewide labor force participation rate of 64.2 percent is 1.6 percent higher than that of the U.S. national average.

Over 82 percent of Texans between the ages of 20 and 54 participate in the labor force.

Texas has one of the youngest labor forces in the country with a median age of 39.1 years—two years below the U.S. national median. Texas’ annual employment growth has outpaced the national average in 10 out of the 11 major industries.

In July, the number of people employed in Texas exceeded 14.4 million, marking another record high for the Lone Star State.

Nearly 26,000 new private sector jobs were added in Texas during the month of July 2023, demonstrating businesses are continuing to move to and grow in Texas.

There are now 644,000 employers in Texas, the most in our state’s history, and the engine behind the many jobs being created in the state.

Texas private sector employers have added more than 2.5 million jobs in the past decade.

As the workforce in Texas continues to grow at record-setting pace, TWC remains committed to serving all who make this state the best place to do business. Our services ensure Texans in the workforce can thrive as they progress in their careers. We provide training, information, and skills development for long-term success in a wide range of occupations. For individuals experiencing unemployment, TWC can assist with the transition to new jobs and careers.

Find out how we can serve your career needs by visiting the TWC website at https://twc.texas.gov or stopping by one of the more than 170 Workforce Solutions offices around Texas.

From your Texas Workforce Commission, thank you for your work. Happy Labor Day!