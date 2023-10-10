Facebook

We’ll be a bit warm for a few days, but a cold front will bring us back below normal by the weekend.

Today we’ll warm up to the mid 80’s with south winds of 5-10 MPH that could gust to 15 MPH, and then we’ll be in the mid 60’s overnight. There’s a low chance of a passing light shower, maybe a few sprinkles – but nothing significant. Tomorrow we should be bit cooler in the low 80’s, but with stronger winds out of the southwest. This should continue Thursday, but with warmer temps in the upper 80’s as a cold front approaches from the north.

It’s looking like the front will arrive a bit later than expected, sometime on Friday. We should only warm up to the low 80’s before cool down to the low 50’s overnight. We’ll be in the low-mid 70’s from there this weekend and on Monday, with overnight lows in the low 50’s.