A Few Calm Days Before Unsettled Weather Returns: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Monday, December 18, 2023

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Enjoy the nice weather for the next few days – an unsettled weather pattern is on the way.

Today it’s breezy and cool, with highs headed for the low 60’s. Tonight we drop to the low-mid 30’s, bringing a light freeze to some. Tomorrow we will be a degree or two cooler, with lower winds shifting from the east to the south. Wednesday we warm up to the mid-upper 60’s with breezy south winds.

Thursday we’ll see clouds increasing as the first of a series of disturbances moves into our area. We could see a shower or two Thursday afternoon, but expect higher coverage to arrive Thursday night. Rain continues Friday, and again Saturday. Highs will hang around the mid 60’s.

The storm system sending these disturbances our way moves in Sunday/Monday. Models remain dissonant on what will happen, but at this point it seems more likely we will see storms Christmas Eve that could linger into Christmas Day. Right now there isn’t a clear threat of severe weather, but this will be a fairly strong system with plenty of moisture. There are other variables at remain unclear at this time, but we will know more as we get closer. South Metro Weather will host a live broadcast tonight at 7:00 pm (Facebook and YouTube) to discuss our current thinking, so be sure to tune in.