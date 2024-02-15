A Cooler Weekend is on the Way: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Thursday, February 15th, 2024

Facebook

Today and tomorrow will be warm, but the weekend will be much cooler. That won’t last long, though, as warmer weather returns for the work week.

Today we’ll reach the low 70’s for highs with breezy south winds. Tonight’s lows will only drop into the mid-upper 50’s, and then Friday we should reach the low 70’s ahead of the cold front that will arrive late in the day. A few showers will be possible as it passes through, but nothing major is expected. Temperatures tomorrow night will dip into the mid 30’s for lows.

Saturday will be quite chilly with highs in the upper 40’s and gusty north winds. Lows Saturday night will drop below freezing (upper 20’s to around 30°), and then Sunday we’ll rebound into the upper 50’s as winds shift back to the south. Lows Sunday night will dip into the upper 30’s.

Monday we’re back in the upper 60’s with southerly winds reaching 10-20 MPH. Tuesday we warm up into the mid 70’s, and then Wednesday looks quite warm as we should reach 80°. Feels more and more like this “false” Spring is just an early start!