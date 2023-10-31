Facebook

Cold temps are in place for trick-or-treating, but we’ll rebound to the low 80’s by next week.

Today will be another cool one with highs in the mid 50’s and a breezy north wind. Tonight we all fall below freezing as we drop to around 30° (some in the upper 20’s). Make sure to dress warm for Halloween festivities! Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the mid 50’s, but with less wind. Tomorrow night we drop back down to the low 30’s.

Thursday we start making our way back up as breezy southerly winds help us warm back to around 60°, with overnight lows in the low 40’s. Friday we’ll be in the upper 60’s, and then we’re in the mid-upper 70’s for the weekend (this is right around ‘normal’ for this time of year). By Monday we’re back to around 80°. No rain in this forecast, just a whole lot of sunshine – I think we’ve earned it after last week.