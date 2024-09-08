911 Evening of Remembrance Returns to Hilton Garden Inn Sept. 10

Facebook

911 Evening of Remembrance, hosted by the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Duncanville Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), returns to the Hilton Garden Inn in Duncanville Sept. 10. The evening events start at 6:30 p.m. with social time, followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, or $450 for a reserved table of eight. A cash bar is also available.

The evening entertainment includes the Duncanville Police Honor Guard and Fire Department Chaplain Dave George. 911 Evening of Remembrance program also features Duncanville Fire Chief Greg Chase and Police Chief Matt Stogner.

Musical entertainment will be brought by Monica Saldivar, with Bag Pipes by Steve Pruitt. Special Guest Speakers are Retired Police Chief Jack Long and Retired Fire Chief Terry Webb. For reservations or more information please contact the chamber office at 972-780-4990 or email hilda@duncanvillechamber.org.

Duncanville Chamber President/CEO Steve Martin

“As most of you know, September 11, 2001 is a moment in my life that I will never forget. It was the day that America came under attack on our own soil. It’s a shame that it took a tragedy like this to remind us of how important our First Responders are to us and our country. It strikes home closer with me as my brother Dale is a retired Dallas Fireman.”

“I know how close the family and brotherhood of our Police and Fire Departments are. Almost three thousand people lost their lives that day trying to save other Americans. Several people lost their lives on board airplanes that crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the White House, which was targeted. Eight children were killed on the flights hijacked by the terrorists.”

“We hold this 911 Evening of Remembrance each year to Honor those that lost their lives that day in this tragic event. It is a moving and emotional night of remembrance for those people who lost their lives and the families that also share that loss. This year we are bringing back retired Fire Chief Terry Webb and Retired Police Chief Jack Long as our speakers. These men were in charge of our City on that day.”

911 Musical Entertainment

“We also have Monica Saldivar returning as our vocalist, and that is worth the price of the ticket. Steve Pruitt will be back playing Amazing Grace on the Bagpipes in a tribute to those people. Make your reservations now and invite someone who has never been a part of this. Both you and they will be glad that you did. “We Shall Never Forget.”

Steve Martin organized Duncanville’s first “9/11 Evening of Remembrance” in 2002, seven years before he became President of the Duncanville Chamber. At that time Martin owned Republic Glass & Mirror Co., and felt called to do something to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11. He also wanted to recognize Duncanville’s first responders as our “Daily Heroes.” His brother, Captain Dale Martin, is a retired Dallas firefighter.