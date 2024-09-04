84 Lumber Expands Footprint in the Multifamily Market, Bolsters Component Plant Operations

Facebook

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. – 84 Lumber continues to solidify its position as a leader in the construction industry by expanding beyond its single-family roots into the multifamily sector. Recognized on Newsweek’s 2024 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America, 84 Lumber’s commitment to quality and innovation remains steadfast as the company evolves to meet the needs of a dynamic market.

Expansion into the Multifamily Sector

Using expertise that has been honed since its inception as a single-family housing supplier, 84 Lumber successfully pivoted to expand its multifamily projects.

“Our projects now encompass a wider range of structures, including apartment complexes with three-to-500 units, hotels spanning 100,000 square feet, and townhomes or condominium buildings for existing residential builders,” said 84 Lumber owner and CEO Maggie Hardy.

This evolution is a testament to the company’s dedication to offering top-quality materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for a broad spectrum of residential and commercial projects.

“84 Lumber’s expansion into the multifamily sector is a natural progression of our business model,” said Hardy. “We’ve applied the principles and operations that made us successful in the single-family market to multifamily projects, allowing us to grow our customer base and take on larger, more complex developments.”

This strategic shift has enabled 84 Lumber to undertake significant projects across the country. Notable achievements include the establishment of 15 multifamily hubs in key markets nationwide, as well as high profile framing and installation projects in cities like Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Knoxville, Tennessee. These hubs serve as critical points of service and support, ensuring that 84 Lumber remains at the forefront of the multifamily construction industry.

Growth of Component Plant Operations

84 Lumber supported its expanding operations with strategic investments in component plant capabilities.

As the company continues expanding across the country, component plants are top of mind. Since 2014, the company has increased its number of component plants from four and is on track to have 21 by the end of this year. Recent openings include facilities in Atlanta, Georgia; Winter Haven, Florida; and a new door shop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. These plants play a crucial role in bolstering 84 Lumber’s network of stores, streamlining the company’s ability to provide materials quickly and efficiently to any of its growing

projects.

These facilities are not just about increasing production capacity – they are about enhancing the overall value for customers. By expanding the company’s manufacturing footprint, it can ensure that stores are fully equipped to deliver the products and services customers require, exactly when they need them.

“Our investment in component plants is a key driver of 84 Lumber’s growth,” noted Hardy. “These plants have become a pivotal resource for the company, working hand in hand with our 84 Lumber stores to provide our customers with the products they need, when they need them. By empowering us to offer more value-added services, our new plants will fuel the growth of our company and continue to create opportunities for our associates.