56th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot Expects More Than 15,000 Runners

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (Nov. 9, 2023) – The 56th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, one of the nation’s largest multi-event races, will take over the streets of Downtown Dallas on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 23. Sponsored by Texas Health, event organizers anticipate more than 15,000 runners and walkers to cross the finish line near Dallas City Hall.

The Turkey Trot starts at 8:30 a.m. for the first timed 8 mile or 5K run/walk then the second wave will begin at 9:00 a.m. Youth, Tots/Toddlers, and dog 5Ks will begin at 8:30 a.m. Prior to the event, participants may visit “The Roost,” a dedicated lounge to fuel up before the race. Space is limited so individuals are encouraged to purchase passes when registering and secure a spot. Free, official Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot shirts will be available upon packet pickup November 18-22, see locations.

What’s New?

Costume Contest – open to all event participants who want to embrace their creativity! Show off your one-of-a-kind attire, whether you’re a classic icon, a fantastical character, or a symbol of your imagination, YMCA judges want to see it all.

The first-place winner will win a FREE one-year family membership at the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, second place winner will win a six-month family membership, and third place winner will win a three-month family membership. To enter, select the contest option during registration.

The Turkey Trot Team Challenge – an opportunity for runners in the 5K to compete as a team to earn the title of fastest team in Dallas. The challenge requires each team to have a minimum of three members, and the team with the lowest combined average time will be crowned the winner.

Race medals will be awarded to the first 750 dogs that cross the 5K finish line.

Proceeds of the Turkey Trot support families who need Y services the most, this includes supporting individuals dealing with diabetes, nutritional challenges, and weight loss struggles, in addition to helping signature programs such as Safety Around Water, which teaches life-saving water skills to children in marginalized communities, and aid its Youth and Government program, which teaches teens the mechanics of government, leadership skills, and college readiness.

Online registration will be available until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22nd. Race day registration will be available at the event from 7:00 to 8:15 a.m. for more details regarding timed and untimed race information or volunteer opportunities, visit www.thetrot.org. The Turkey Trot will take place rain or shine!

“The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot brings North Texans together in a special way, it’s an experience unlike any other,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “Our team works year-round to make this event magical and memorable, to see it all come together is incredible. We know how much this means to our community and we feel honored to continue the tradition in 2023.”

This year’s race is presented by Texas Health. Additional sponsors include Cars For Kids, Luke’s Locker, The Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Downtown Dallas, Inc., LJA Engineering, Pepsi, Amazon, UT Southwestern, Children’s Health, Wellcare, Farmers Brothers, Ben E. Keith, Dallas College, and DART.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves thousands of men, women and children each year, regardless of age, income or background. Anchored in 18 North Texas communities, the Dallas Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. The Y ensures all people have equitable access to the essentials needed to become thriving members of the community. Daily, the Y bridges and fills individual and community needs as a catalyst for impactful change. The YMCA makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive, with three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. To learn more or get involved in improving our local communities, have opportunities to make an impact and support your neighbors, please visit us at www.ymcadallas.org.