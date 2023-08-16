43 Year Prison Sentence for Serial Child Sex Abuser In Ellis County

Facebook

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced that, after a week-long jury trial, Jonathan Paul Garcia, 33, was convicted of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and sentenced to 43 years in prison without the possibility of parole on August 11, 2023.

The child outcried to the child’s grandmother that Garcia had been sexually assaulting her since the age of 7. The abuse occurred over five years—through three different counties and four different cities, which included a residence in Midlothian. Garcia had a relationship with the child’s family. The child explained that Garcia had threatened her during the years of abuse. He had threatened to sexually abuse the child’s younger sibling unless the child allowed him to continue to sexually abuse her.

“The victim exhibited incredible courage and strength during the investigation and trial,” stated Montgomery. “I appreciate the multiple agencies and civilian witnesses that came together to support this child who suffered repeated, vile sexual acts by Garcia.”

Assistant County and District Attorneys Kevin Boneberg and Kayce Witt tried the case, assisted by Investigator Luis Hinojosa and Victims Assistance Coordinator Jamie Morales.

The case was investigated by lead investigator Detective Jason O’Briant of the Midlothian Police Department. Special thanks to all those who assisted, including Lindsey Dula, Director of Program Services at Alliance For Children in Fort Worth, Texas, and Detective Casey Lopez with the Alvarado Police Department.

Midlothian Police Department said, “This case was the result of a great deal of hard work from our Criminal Investigations Division and many other dedicated professionals involved in addressing these types of crimes.”