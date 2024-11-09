2024 Veterans Day Discounts & Freebies

Facebook

In honor of Veterans Day, numerous North Texas restaurants are offering special meals and discounts as they way of saying thanks for your service to all veterans. We’ve rounded up a few of these offers here.

Golden Corral invites all active-duty military, retirees, reservists, guardsmen and veterans to enjoy a complimentary dinner buffet and beverage on Veterans’ Day. This is the 23rd annual Military Appreciation Night offered by Golden Corral at all locations Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until close.

In addition to serving free meals to those who have bravely served, Golden Corral is continuing its partnership with Disabled American Veterans. Local DAV chapters will be stationed at restaurants, where guests can contribute through direct donations or by rounding up their checks at the register. All proceeds will go toward providing essential services to disabled veterans and their families.

“We have been honored to stand alongside DAV for more than 20 years, ensuring that our nation’s heroes receive the appreciation and support they truly deserve,” said Lance Trenary, CEO of Golden Corral. “As we celebrate our 23rd Military Appreciation Night, we remain steadfast in our mission to give back to those who have so selflessly served our country.”

In 2023, Golden Corral served nearly 190,000 complimentary “Thank You” meals and raised more than $1 million for local DAV chapters on Military Appreciation Night. Since the inception of Military Appreciation Night in 2001, Golden Corral has raised over $19.5 million and provided nearly 6.5 million free meals.

The Military Appreciation Night offer is valid at all Golden Corral locations for dine-in only and does not extend to spouses, friends, or other family members. Military identification is not required to receive the complimentary meal.

Yogurtland honors veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, Yogurtland is expressing gratitude to those who served with an exclusive 15% off in-store discount for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Simply show your military ID to receive this thank-you offer at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide. With seasonal flavors such as Cranberry Orange Tart and Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla, and classic favorites like Plain Tart and Classic Cookies and Cream, it’s the perfect treat to share with loved ones or enjoy on your own.

Veterans and active military who visit any El Fenix location can eat for free. The oldest restaurant in Dallas will offer its iconic Enchilada Plate with a choice of two cheese, chicken or beef or the Taco Platter that includes two chicken or beef tacos. Both include rice and beans. Available with valid military ID for dine-in only at all El Fenix locations.

All veterans and active-duty members who dine in at Snuffer’s on Nov. 11 will receive one free burger or sandwich of their choice, with a valid military ID; for dine-in customers only at all Snuffer’s locations.

Firehouse Subs

