2024 Veterans Day Discounts & Freebies

In honor of Veterans Day, numerous North Texas restaurants are offering special meals and discounts as they way of saying thanks for your service to all veterans. We’ve rounded up a few of these offers here.
Golden Corral invites all active-duty military, retirees, reservists, guardsmen and veterans to enjoy a complimentary dinner buffet and beverage on Veterans’ Day. This is the 23rd annual Military Appreciation Night offered by Golden Corral at all locations Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. until close.
In addition to serving free meals to those who have bravely served, Golden Corral is continuing its partnership with Disabled American Veterans. Local DAV chapters will be stationed at restaurants, where guests can contribute through direct donations or by rounding up their checks at the register. All proceeds will go toward providing essential services to disabled veterans and their families.
“We have been honored to stand alongside DAV for more than 20 years, ensuring that our nation’s heroes receive the appreciation and support they truly deserve,” said Lance Trenary, CEO of Golden Corral. “As we celebrate our 23rd Military Appreciation Night, we remain steadfast in our mission to give back to those who have so selflessly served our country.”
In 2023, Golden Corral served nearly 190,000 complimentary “Thank You” meals and raised more than $1 million for local DAV chapters on Military Appreciation Night. Since the inception of Military Appreciation Night in 2001, Golden Corral has raised over $19.5 million and provided nearly 6.5 million free meals.
The Military Appreciation Night offer is valid at all Golden Corral locations for dine-in only and does not extend to spouses, friends, or other family members. Military identification is not required to receive the complimentary meal.
Yogurtland honors veterans
In honor of Veterans Day, Yogurtland is expressing gratitude to those who served with an exclusive 15% off in-store discount for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. Simply show your military ID to receive this thank-you offer at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide. With seasonal flavors such as Cranberry Orange Tart and Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla, and classic favorites like Plain Tart and Classic Cookies and Cream, it’s the perfect treat to share with loved ones or enjoy on your own.
Veterans and active military who visit any El Fenix location can eat for free. The oldest restaurant in Dallas will offer its iconic Enchilada Plate with a choice of two cheese, chicken or beef or the Taco Platter that includes two chicken or beef tacos. Both include rice and beans. Available with valid military ID for dine-in only at all El Fenix locations.
All veterans and active-duty members who dine in at Snuffer’s on Nov. 11 will receive one free burger or sandwich of their choice, with a valid military ID; for dine-in customers only at all Snuffer’s locations.
Date: November 11
Veterans and active duty military can visit any Firehouse Subs location for a FREE combo, including a medium sub, chips or a cookie, and a drink.
California Pizza Kitchen
Date: November 11
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is honoring U.S. veterans and active-duty service members with a complimentary entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu when dining in on Monday, November 11. Additionally, all veterans and active-duty service members who dine with CPK on Veterans Day will receive a Buy One Get One coupon to thank them for their service. The coupon is for any Pizza, Pasta or Salad redeemable during a future visit between November 12 through November 25, 2024.
Dates: November 8-11
This Veterans Day, we give SPECIAL THANKS to all Veteran and Active-Duty Military for their service. As a token of our appreciation, Veterans will receive 50% OFF FOOD ALL WEEKEND LONG at STK Steakhouse, from Friday, November 8 through Monday, November 11. Book NOW at STKsteakhouse.com.
Kona GrillDates: November 8-11
This Veterans Day, we give SPECIAL THANKS to all Veteran and Active-Duty Military for their service. As a token of our appreciation, Veterans will receive 50% OFF FOOD ALL WEEKEND LONG at Kona Grill, from Friday, November 8 through Monday, November 11. Book NOW at KonaGrill.com.
Hutchins BBQ
This year, Hutchins BBQ will bring back its time-honored tradition of providing service members with a free meal in recognition of Veterans Day. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. dine-in guests who present a military ID will receive a sandwich with their choice of either pulled pork, smoked turkey, house-made sausage or sliced or chopped brisket along with a side and a beverage on Nov. 11.
Broken Yolk Cafe is showing appreciation to those who have served by offering a complimentary short stack of pancakes to all veterans and active-duty military personnel. Available at participating locations nationwide, veterans and military members can simply present their active or inactive military ID in-store to enjoy this special offer as a “thank you” for their service. Broken Yolk Cafe is located at 6651 Alma Rd Suite 250 in McKinney. (214) 504-1672.
MOD Pizza is excited to share a sweet way to honor our veterans and active military members. On November 11, all veterans, active military personnel and their spouses are invited to enjoy the all-new Mega Cookie for free. The offer is available in-restaurant only.
This delicious cookie is filled with gooey milk and dark chocolate chunks, warmed to perfection, and sliced into six shareable pieces. It’s their way of saying thank you for your service and sacrifice. To enjoy this sweet gesture, simply present a military ID while purchasing any MOD-sized pizza or salad at your local MOD Pizza.
Cotton Patch Cafe
In honor of Veterans Day, Cotton Patch Cafe extends a special offer for all veterans and active military personnel to enjoy a complimentary Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken by simply presenting their military ID. The offer is available during store hours for dine-in only at all Cotton Patch Café locations.
Bar Louie offers veterans a free burger of their choice Nov. 10-11 (excludes the Big Louie). Upgrade to the Impossible Burger for $4. Must show military ID to receive offer; for dine-in only.
PJ’s Coffee offers veterans a free 12 oz hot or cold brew coffee, available Nov. 11 at all locations. Dog Haus offers a free Haus Dog for veterans on Nov. 11 for dine-in only with a military ID.
Logan’s Roadhouse offers a free meal from select menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11, dine-in only with military ID.
Raising Cane’s offers any active or non-active military, fire, police, EMTs, and their spouses 10% OFF their entire purchase. Just mention the Hero Discount Program at the register, and show a valid ID Nov. 11.
Perry’s Steakhouse
Veterans are offered three ways to celebrate at Perry’s Steakhouse this year. They are offered a free Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entree. If dining alone or with other veterans, they will receive a dinner-cut pork chop for half off original price. Perry’s Military Menu will be available for extended hours November 11 only, from 4 p.m. to close. Must have Military ID or proof of service, not available for group dining.
Twin Peaks is proud to honor all who have served by offering a free lunch to active and retired military personnel. Available on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations.
All La Madeleine locations will be offering 30% off all purchases in the cafe on Veterans Day to those with a valid military ID.
Torchy’s Tacos
To give thanks to all who served, Torchy’s Tacos is offering ALL Veterans & Active U.S. Military a complimentary taco and fountain drink this Veteran’s Day on November 11.
Offer valid in-store only and must show proof of service.