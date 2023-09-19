2024 Toyota Sienna Should Arrive In Style This October

Facebook

Hybrid-Exclusive Sienna Line Has up to an EPA-estimated 36 Combined MPG

PLANO, Texas (Sept. 19, 2023) – After introduction of the fourth generation, exclusively hybrid Sienna in 2021, one of the most fuel-efficient 7-8 passenger minivans on the market, Toyota upped the van’s outdoors activity capability in 2022, with the Sienna Woodland Edition. In addition to the Woodland Edition, the 2024 Sienna is offered in LE, XLE, sporty XSE, luxurious Limited and ultra-plush Platinum trims. Altogether, it’s a lineup that’s as diverse as it is functional, with good looking swagger to boot.

The Hybrid-exclusive strategy has been a winner for Sienna, capturing 32% of the segment in 2022. The latest-generation Sienna also offers the choice of front-wheel drive (FWD) or Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (e-AWD) that employs a separate rear electric motor to efficiently power the rear wheels. As a result, the Sienna delivers exceptional fuel economy with an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 36 MPG and 35 MPG in the FWD and AWD models, respectively.

For 2024, the Toyota Sienna adds an XSE Premium package that includes leather seats with 8-way power adjustablity and memory function for the driver, orange accent stitching in the cabin, tilt telescoping steering column with memory function, 7-inch Multi-Information Display, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated side view mirrors with Blind Spot Monitor, auto reverse tilt, and puddle lamps. The LE and XLE grades receive darkened chrome accented headlights and the wheels on the XSE AWD and Woodland grade take on a darker finish too.

With Toyota Sienna customers can choose from 12 different options across the various trims and two drivetrain options. Colors also abound inside and out, with a spectrum of paint colors, like Sunset Bronze Mica on the LE and XLE grade, and variety of seating options like Gray Flannel with Black Embossed Softex® trim on the Woodland Edition and XSE. The 2024 Toyota Sienna is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships this October, with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $37,185 (LE grade in FWD).