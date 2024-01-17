2024 ROISD Board Candidate Filing now open, Two Positions On Ballot

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2024 Red Oak Independent School District’s Board of Trustee election. The Board election will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The election will consist of a general election for Place 6 and Place 7 each for a three-year term.

Candidate filing dates for the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees election are January 17 through February 16. Interested candidates may download a packet from the webpage or pick up a paper copy at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center (Administration), 109 W. Red Oak Rd., from January 17 to February 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, February 16, (3-5 p.m.)

Positions up for election in 2024:

Place 6 ­— Michelle Porter (incumbent), three-year term

Place 7 — Melanie Petersen (incumbent), three-year term

Early voting for the election will occur April 22-30 – times and locations to be posted on Ellis County Elections webpage. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day – Saturday, May 4. More information can be found on the Ellis County Election Website – https://co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections

KEY DATES:

Candidate Filing – January 17-February 16, 2024

Deadline to Register to Vote – April 4, 2024

Early Voting – April 22-30, 2024

Election Day – May 4, 2024