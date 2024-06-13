2024 H-E-B Challenge blood drive supports Texas patients June 21 – July 7

Facebook

WACO, TEXAS (June 13, 2024) – The 21st Annual H-E-B Challenge blood drive takes place June 21 through July 7. In partnership with Carter BloodCare, the multi-city event challenges H-E-B employees and the public to donate blood to help local patients.

Employees of participating H-E-B stores compete to recruit donors. The store with the most units donated and the one with the best ratio of blood donors to H-E-B staffers will each receive a trophy.

This year’s blood drive will be held at H-E-B stores in Burleson, Cleburne, Copperas Cove, Corsicana, Ennis, Frisco, Gatesville, Granbury, Killeen, Marlin, Mexia, Plano, Stephenville, Temple, Waco, Waxahachie and Weatherford.

By giving blood, donors help children fighting cancer, patients with life-threatening injuries from vehicle accidents, mothers experiencing difficult deliveries, transplant recipients and many others.

Each donor will receive a 2024 H-E-B Challenge T-shirt as a thank-you gift from Carter BloodCare.

For dates and locations, and to select a donation time, visit CarterBloodCare.org.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 57 counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 440,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.