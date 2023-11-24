2023 DFW Christmas Parades, Tree Lightings and More

14 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

It’s time to plan your holiday event schedule so you don’t miss any of the area parades, tree lightings or other annual Christmas traditions.

December 1, Duncanville Christmas Parade 6:00 PM

Duncanville kicks off the holidays with a dazzling Christmas Parade at 6:00 PM! Oh, what a sight to see the colorful flats, spirited marching bands, and the big jolly man in the red suit himself! Then, at 7:15 PM, it’s time to flip the switch when their beautiful Christmas tree will be illuminated in Armstrong Park (100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116), officially kicking off the holidays. To top it off, Duncanville takes to the sky with a mesmerizing drone light show to end the night.

The parade route starts on Wheatland at Freeman St., heads west, turns right on N. Main St., then ends on Freeman St. Residents are welcome to set up blankets and chairs along the parade route to enjoy the fun and creative floats. After the parade, head to Armstrong Park for the Tree Lighting! Parking is available at the Recreation Center, Library, D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center, and City Hall parking lots.

Join Mayor Barry L. Gordon as he lights the Armstrong Park Christmas tree to kick off the holiday festivities, including live performances, a Christmas Market, singing of Christmas carols, tasty food and drink options, bounce houses, games, and much more. Be sure to dress up for pictures with Santa!

December 1 Midlothian Christmas Tree Lighting

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the season on Friday, December 1, 6 p.m., at Downtown Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th Street. A great gathering to get into the spirit of the season, it will feature a reading of the Christmas story by Mayor Justin Coffman and the lighting of the City’s glorious, 30-foot-tall evergreen.

December 2 Midlothian Annual Christmas Celebration

Annual Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. Festivities will feature a Santa’s Village, including selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Letters-to-Santa station, take-and-make crafts, free face painting and balloon art. An arts-n-crafts market will showcase local vendors and food will also be available for purchase. Manna House will also be collecting toys to distribute to children in our community, so be sure to bring a new, unwrapped toy, stuffed animal, or child-size pajamas

December 2 Midlothian “Believe” Chritmas Light-up Parade 6pm

The “Believe” Light-Up Parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, from Community Park and travel north on S. 14th Street to Mt. Zion Road. Registration for parade entries is open through Mon., Nov. 27.

December 2 DeSoto | The Polar Express Movie Night

Amphitheater – Showtime 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a cozy evening as you sit back and relax with family and friends. Bring your favorite snacks, blankets, and good vibes. It’s going to be an epic night full of laughter and excitement while watching the screening of The Polar Express.

December 4 Tree Lighting and Ribbon Cutting + Block Party DeSoto Town Center

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tis the season to be merry, and we’re spreading holiday cheer like never before! Get ready for an unforgettable Christmas Block Party. Gather around the Christmas Tree for the annual Tree Lighting with special guest performances.

December 4 Lancaster Annual Tree Lighting

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday December 4, 2023, at 6:30 P.M.

Location: Lancaster City Hall 211 N. Henry St. Lancaster, TX 75146

There will be cookies, apple cider, hot chocolate and Christmas Carols! Come out and join our Lancaster councilmembers and staff for a festive occasion to kick off the Christmas season.

December 7 Holiday on the Hill 5:30 pm-8:30 pm

Get ready for a festive evening filled with holiday magic! Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s bringing holiday vendors and fun family activities with him.

There will be plenty of holiday kids activities and games, live performances, photos with Santa, festive photo ops, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree. You don’t want to miss this FREE family event!

December 8 Midlothian Merry Movie Night “The Grinch”

Come enjoy dinner and a movie with the family at Midlothian Community Park. Free In-n-Out burgers while supplies last. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating.

Free and open to the public, thanks to our sponsor, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

December 8 Glenn Heights Christmas Tree Lighting 5-8 pm

Step into our Enchanted Winter Wonderland as we light up the magic of the season! Enjoy Santa, Toys, Festive Food, Music, Vendors, Bounce Houses, Fun Activities, and Yummy Hot Chocolate! Join us on Friday, December 8, 2023, from 5-8 PM in our city center located at – 1938 S. Hampton Rd. Glenn Heights, TX 75154

December 9 Christmas Craft Making at Sant’s Workshop DeSoto

Looking for a fun and creative way to celebrate the holiday season? Join us for our Christmas Craft Class, where you’ll learn to make beautiful, handmade holiday wreaths and we will have gifts for sale.

December 9 Cookies With Santa at Duncanville Rec Center

Santa is making a special stop in Duncanville! Join us on Saturday, December 9th, at the Duncanville Recreation Center, for Cookies with Santa!

This FREE event includes decorating a Christmas cookie and photos with Santa (don’t forget your camera/phone). Santa’s mailbox will also be at the event, so don’t forget to bring your letter for Santa!

December 9 Annual Lancaster Christmas Parade 1:00-5:00 pm

The annual Christmas Parade and Festival takes place the second Saturday of December each year. This year’s theme is “A Royal Christmas”. The parade will begin at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium and travel south on Dallas Avenue (SH342) to Historic Town Square. Line up is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The parade will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. The festival, pictures with Santa, activities, games and more begins immediately following the parade at Historic Town Square.

December 21 Live Holiday Concert with Texas Guitar Society in Cedar Hill 6:30-7:30 pm

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with a festive concert by the Texas Guitar Society. Experience the magic as a group of skilled professional musicians presents a sing-along style holiday production featuring guitars, a string quartet, vocalists, and an open invitation for the audience to join in the celebration!

Reception opens at 5:30 p.m. with musical performance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.