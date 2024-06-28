17th Annual Fort Worth’s Fourth Features Fireworks Extravaganza on the Trinity River & New Title Sponsor U.S. LawShield

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FORT WORTH, TX, June 27, 2024 – Fort Worth’s Fourth, one of North Texas’ largest Independence Day celebrations, will return to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth next Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Now in its 17th year, the event will again be highlighted by the largest fireworks show in Dallas-Fort Worth, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Admission to Fort Worth’s Fourth is free.

Attendees will enjoy festival food, cold drinks, swimming and floating on the river, and live music by Poo Live Crew and Chattahoochee on the waterfront stage. Numerous activities for kids include face painting, water slides, and a zip line. Free loaner lifejackets will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year’s event features a new title sponsor, U.S. LawShield®, America’s premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization. “At U.S. LawShield, we are committed to our members, and this exciting event aligns with our mission to uphold the freedoms we enjoy in this country,” said Brooksy Smith, U.S. LawShield CEO.

Festivalgoers are allowed to bring their own chairs, blankets, tubes, and one unopened water bottle that can be refilled inside the venue for free by the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD). In addition, vendors will be onsite for those who would like to purchase food or drinks at the event. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats for the fireworks show. In addition, the river will be cleared at 8 p.m. in preparation for the show. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and the gates open at 5 p.m.

Fort Worth’s Fourth is brought to you by U.S. LawShield, presented by Andrews Distributing and TRWD, and generously supported by Lockheed Martin. The event is produced by Streams & Valleys.

In 2023, more than 90,000 patrons attended the star-spangled annual event.

For more information, please visit www.fortworthsfourth.com