10 Things DFW Residents Must Do Before April 8 Total Solar Eclipse, the First in Over 100 Years

DALLAS (Feb. 12, 2024) – With the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8 fast approaching, Dallas-Fort Worth residents have only a few weeks left to prepare for the extremely rare celestial event happening in our region for the first time in over a century.

Total Eclipse DFW, shares this checklist of the top 10 things all DFW residents need to do now to get ready:

Clear schedules – Take the day off work and avoid scheduling any appointments on Eclipse day. Remember, this is likely a once-in-a-lifetime event for DFW, with totality not returning for 300 years. With over 1.5 million visitors expected, residents and visitors don’t want anything interfering with experiencing this spectacular phenomenon.

Get certified Eclipse glasses – Don’t risk permanent eye damage by viewing the partial Eclipse phases without proper eyewear. International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compliant glasses are required for direct solar viewing. Because there are many fraudulent Eclipse viewer sellers, participants should only purchase Eclipse glasses from a reseller listed on the American Astronomical Society (AAS) Suppliers of Safe Solar Filters & Viewers list to avoid potential harm and legal liabilities. Total Eclipse DFW is the only AAS-approved reseller from DFW. Total Eclipse DFW’s glasses are $3 each and can be purchased online here. Residents are encouraged to order their glasses soon as experts expect a shortage.

Choose an ideal viewing spot – Carefully research prime locations along the path of totality in DFW and have a viewing plan for April 8. Massive crowds are expected, so participants should arrive several hours early to secure a spot. Have backup options in mind, too, due to expected traffic and accidents. Total Eclipse DFW has compiled over 300 DFW cities and totality times here. Those viewing in areas with as much as 99% will not experience totality, so plan to arrive in an area that will experience totality at least two hours in advance to make sure you have a good spot

Ellis County Viewing Information:

Cedar Hill, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 17 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 31

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:40:05

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 3 Minutes 58.2 Seconds

Ennis, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 35 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 57

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:40:03

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 22.4 Seconds

Ferris, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 20 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 50

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:40:20

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 18 Seconds

Glenn Heights, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 19 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 42

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:40:07

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 8.3 Seconds

Maypearl, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 40 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 44

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:39:26

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 15.4 Seconds

Midlothian, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 25 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 30

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:39:49

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 4.7 Seconds

Ovilla, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 22 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 41

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:40:02

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 8.2 Seconds

Red Oak, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 18 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 42

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:40:07

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 13.3 Seconds

Venus, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 32 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 32

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:39:36

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 1.2 Seconds

Waxahachie, Texas

Miles from Downtown Dallas: 30 | Miles from Downtown Fort Worth: 42

Total Eclipse Totality Start Time: 13:39:48

Total Eclipse Totality Duration: 4 Minutes 18.1 Seconds

Book accommodations – If traveling to DFW or have family and friends coming in for the Total Eclipse, secure lodging immediately before rooms disappear. Hotels are filling up fast, so lock in reservations now. Consider vacation rentals, too, for the full Eclipse weekend.

Monitor weather forecasts – Be ready to change locations even the day before if meteorologists predict clouds. Have a flexible backup option to drive to if needed. Thankfully, DFW has some of the best historical weather conditions for April 8. However, should overcast skies prevail during totality, thinner translucent clouds can still reveal glimpses of the moon-obscured sun; regardless, attendees can still experience the Eclipse’s striking impact on ambient surroundings like light levels, animals’ reactions and temperature changes.

Brace for heavy traffic – Local authorities are expecting gridlock before and after totality. Fill up car tanks by April 7, map alternate routes and pack provisions in case you are stuck in traffic. Plan ahead for traffic jams as a million of your friends and neighbors are trying to head home after totality, as well.

Pack provisions – For residents planning on going to a viewing location or event, bring food, water, chairs, picnic blankets, layers of clothes, sun protection and other necessities to be self-sufficient on Eclipse day. Treat this like an outdoor event or camping trip. Come prepared.

Test photo gear – Experiment with cameras and lenses ahead of time if capturing images. Confirm settings and equipment functioning, including any special solar filters. No smartphone is built to withstand the intense solar rays emitted by the sun.

Check school schedules – Many districts are closing on April 8 so families can witness the eclipse together. For schools holding classes, parents should inquire about safe viewing policies and ISO-compliant glasses for students.

Secure eclipse merch– Capture this rare celestial event’s excitement by picking up solar Eclipse merchandise like apparel, glasses, posters and pins from DFW vendors before stores sell out. Eclipse swag makes ideal gifts for Total Eclipse parties happening in the DFW metroplex on April 8!

Jo Trizila, Total Eclipse DFW founder, emphasizes, “Don’t miss this incredible four-plus minute Total Solar Eclipse here in DFW. Start preparing today using our website’s convenient guides and resources!”

For more information on Total Eclipse DFW, please visit https://totaleclipsedfw.com/about/.