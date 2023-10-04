$1.2 Billion, 3rd largest jackpot in Powerball history, 7th largest in U.S. lottery history

Facebook

AUSTIN – The largest Powerball® jackpot of 2023 is now up for grabs, as the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Oct. 4 drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $1.2 billion – the third largest jackpot in game history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $551.7 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing will be an estimated annuitized $1.4 billion.

“As this massive Powerball jackpot climbs into record territory, our players will be playing for a chance to become the Texas Lottery’s first billionaire,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Anticipation for tonight’s drawing is on the rise in Texas and that excitement is evident in our recent sales, which greatly contributes to funding public education in our state. We want to wish all of our players good luck and remind them to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 33rd in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the July 22 drawing. This is the largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs since the estimated $2.04 billion jackpot for the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing, which was won in California. The current jackpot marks the first time that two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion dollar jackpots in the Powerball game.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

So far in 2023, 20 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been sold to Texas Lottery® players, including three during the current jackpot run. Most recently, a second-tier prize winning ticket worth $2 million was claimed by a Lytle resident for the Sept. 20 drawing. Before that, a Wharton resident also claimed a $2 million prize for the Aug. 30 drawing and a San Antonio resident claimed a second-tier prize worth $2 million prize from the Aug. 12 drawing.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.8 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $83 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $221 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.