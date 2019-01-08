USA Film Festival Presents 35th Annual KidFilm Family Festival

USA Film Festival presents their 35th Annual KidFilm® Family Festival January 19-20 at the Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. All programs are presented free to the community.

KidFilm is the oldest and largest-attended children’s film festival in the United States, featuring an entertaining, educational, and diverse line-up of new and classic films for both children and adults. KidFilm is an annual outreach program of the USA Film Festival/Dallas, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the recognition and promotion of excellence in the film and video arts.

This year, the Festival pays tribute to a favorite children’s book author, illustrator and television series creator Marc Brown. It also celebrates diversity, equality, family and friendship; featuring magical journeys celebrating courage, perseverance and self-reliance. Other important lessons are showcased in live-action and animation, short films and feature-length works for audiences of any age.

Honorary Co-Chairs for KidFilm are USA Film Festival Board of Directors members David Dummer, Gail Terrell, Yvette Ostolaza and Board President Laura Fox.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this year’s program as a free admission event thanks to support from the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and from the Festival’s Sponsors,” said Fox. “We are particularly pleased that so many of the films we are presenting this year feature themes of equality, courage and perseverance” said Fox, “Timely and important messages for children of all ages.”

Highlights Of KidFilm

Highlights of the program Include screenings and reading from special guest author-illustrator and creator of “Arthur,” Marc Brown. Kids receive a free book for the signing. Program includes screening of R. L. Stine’s “Mary McScary” and Brown and Judy Sierra’s “Wild About Books.”

Animated feature films include DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” written and directed by Dean DeBlois. Also from the U.S., “Cinderella and the Secret Prince,” directed by Lynne Southerland. From Brazil, “Tito and the Birds,” and from Canada “Howard Lovecraft and the Kingdom of Madness.” ;

New Live Action feature films include “The Kid Who Would be King (UK/USA) written and directed by Joe Cornish; “Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver,” (Germany), from Michael Ende’s novel. “Hero Steps” is from Colombia, and “Wendy: Best Friends Forever” is submitted by Germany.

Live-action and animated short films from around the world including works from Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Russia, Slovenia, Spain, Taiwan, UK, and USA are also on the menu To view the full schedule of KidFilms programs, visit usafilmfestival.com.

Programs are free but you must have a ticket for admission. Tickets are only available one hour before each show time, although lines may form earlier.

KidFilm & USA Film Festival Sponsors

KidFilm programs for the public and the Dallas Independent School District are made possible thanks to support from Sponsors — Carol and Alan J. Bernon Family Charitable Foundation, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas, Moody Fund for the Arts, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, Sidley Austin LLP, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, Mary Fox & Laura Fox, CASHSTORE.COM, Gaedeke Group, Headington Companies, Dallas Film Commission, Jackson Walker, L.L.P., Dallas Producers Association, The Downtown Business News, DFW Child magazine, and the Angelika Film Center.

The USA Film Festival is supported, in part, by the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

