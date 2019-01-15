Toyota Supra Has Returned

The North American International Auto Show may be much shorter than in previous years in terms of time devoted to journalists and new vehicle reveals. However, the news coming out of the show is more interesting for me than the news of many past shows.

For example, I’m pretty excited about Toyota’s introduction of the return of the once very popular Toyota Supra. The all new – and VERY sporty – 2020 model will soon be available for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $49,990. Although this new model will be considerably higher on the Toyota pricing hierarchy than the original Supra, from the looks and description of it provided at the Detroit show, it will join other recent Toyota models in breaking the timeworn reliable but stodgy mold, that Toyota had been known for back in the days of the original Supra.

Fans and collectors anxious to be among the first owners of this new and unique sports car will find they can purchase a special launch edition model which will start at a few thousand more than the consumer model – $55,250. Toyota dealers will soon begin taking orders for this very limited special edition, which will go on sale this summer. There will be only 1,500 of these special Supras available. They will only be offered in three special color palettes; Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black and Renaissance Red 2.0.

The Absolute Zero White and Nocturnal Black Supra Launch Editions will have a red interior. Each of the racing-inspired seats will be wrapped in red leather, with red leather steering wheel grips, and a red center console with carbon-fiber accents.

The Renaissance Red 2.0 Supra Launch Edition will feature a black leather-trimmed interior, with black seats, a black steering wheel, and black center console. The black interior will also feature carbon-fiber accents. It looks pretty sexy in photos and I bet its more stunning in person.

These initial special edition Supras will feature an individually numbered carbon-fiber badge on the passenger-side dashboard complete with a graphic of Toyota Motor Corporation President and Master Driver Akio Toyoda’s signature.

The 2020 Supra will be available in two grades: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium. Both will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 335 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with racing-style paddle shifters. Both grades will also come standard with serious performance features including adaptive suspension, an active rear differential and launch control.

The 3.0 grade has a 6.5-inch display with Bluetooth and iPod capability, as well as Alcantara seats. Navigation and JBL Audio will be an available option for an additional $2,460.

The 3.0 Premium grade will feature an upgraded 8.8-inch wide-format touchscreen display with Navigation, Supra Connect telematics services, wireless Apple CarPlay, a premium 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless phone charging and a color Head-Up Display. The 3.0 Premium grade will also feature heated, leather-trimmed seats.

Comments

comments