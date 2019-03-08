“The Wolves” Opens At The Wyly Theatre Studio Theatre

Dallas Theater Center presents “The Wolves” at the Wyly Theatre Studio Theatre, in association with the Theatre Division, Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University. A 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist, “The Wolves” is written by Sarah DeLappe and directed by Wendy Dann. Previews start March 6 with a Pay-What-You-Can performance at 7:30 p.m., and the play runs through April 14. Tickets to “The Wolves” are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 522-8499.

Drive. Ambition. Endurance. Precision. We’re not talking about a high school girls’ soccer team, we’re talking about a pack of female warriors, determined to win. This elite squad of nine teenage girls meets every Saturday to stretch before their games. High school gossip rapidly evolves into mature meditations on the girls’ understanding of themselves and their place in the world. “The Wolves” is a fierce and unexpected play that has been taking the theater world by storm.

“When I first read ‘The Wolves,’ it was a revelation,” said Dann. “It was the first time I had read a play that was all about the relationships among girls and had nothing to do with their relationships to boys or men. It was also a revelation that the plot had nothing to do with their bodies as sexual objects. These were athletes, warriors. And every scene they’re preparing for battle. The Wolves are a pack of fierce, complex girls who fight and train against the obstacles of isolation, privilege and gender, grapple with morality and mortality, and finally use their collective strength to grow up.”

Partnership With Meadows School Of The Arts

“We are thrilled to further our longstanding partnership with Dallas Theater Center with this co-production of The Wolves,” said Samuel Holland, dean of the Meadows School. “Dallas Theater Center has provided extensive opportunities to our alumni, students and faculty for years in key roles both on and off stage, and our collaborative work has continued to grow with Public Works Dallas and last year’s Frankenstein. The professional experience offered to our students and young alumni is invaluable, and we are especially proud to showcase their talents in so many principal roles in ‘The Wolves.’”

The cast consists of Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Ana Hagedorn (#46); Kim Taff (#14); Elena Urdaneta (#25) and Allison Pistorius as Soccer Mom. SMU students in the cast include Lauren Steele (#13), Sydney Lo (#00), Molly Searcy (#11), Zoë Kerr(#8), Amber Rossi (#7) and Kylie Tru Ritter (#2).

Bringing the play to life under Dann’s direction, is Set Designer Steve TenEyck, Costume Designer Sarah Harris, Sound Designer Sarah Pickett and Lighting Designer Adam Honoré.

Dallas Theater Center’s Come Early will take place before every performance, and Stay Late will take place after each performance. Come Early is a free, 30-minute informative talk designed to enhance a patron’s play-going experience. Given one hour before every performance, a member of the cast or artistic staff will share details about the play’s origins and context, as well as share insight into the creative process behind the production. Stay Late is a free, brief, post-show conversation with a member of the cast about the show. Patrons will engage with the artists, learn about the production and be able to share their insights about the play in a lively discussion. Stay Late is presented by Wells Fargo.

Support for The Wolves is provided by Executive Producing Partner Jackson Walker and Assistant Producing Partner Haynes and Boone, LLP.

Dallas Theater Center

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. DTC is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, DTC produces a seven-play subscription series of classics, musicals and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol; extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, SummerStage and partnerships with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with SMU Meadows, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a Shakespeare play. Throughout its history, DTC has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Dallas Theater Center gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors: Texas Instruments, American Airlines, Lexus and NBC 5.

SMU Meadows School Of The Arts

The Meadows School of the Arts celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019. Formally established at SMU in 1969 and named in honor of benefactor Algur H. Meadows, it is one of the foremost arts education institutions in the U.S. The Meadows School offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in advertising, art, art history, arts management and arts entrepreneurship, corporate communication and public affairs, creative computation, dance, film and media arts, journalism, music and theatre. The school is a leader in developing innovative outreach and community engagement programs, challenging its students to make a difference locally and globally by developing connections between art, entrepreneurship and change. The Meadows School is also a convener for the arts in North Texas, serving as a catalyst for new collaborations and providing critical industry research.

