“The Manufactured Myth of Eveline Flynn” Opens at Theatre Three

“The Manufactured Myth of Eveline Flynn” opens for previews Jan. 31 at Theatre Three. This daring new musical features music and lyrics by Ian Ferguson (Booth) and book by Michael Federico (co-creator, On the Eve, Pompeii).

Kara-Lynn Vaeni directs, with musical direction by Vonda K. Bowling and choreography by Danielle Georgiou, PhD. The musical runs Jan. 31-Feb. 24 on the theater’s Norma Young Arena Stage, 2800 Routh Street in Dallas. Tickets are priced from $10-$50, on sale at Theatre3Dallas.com. Tickets are also available by phoning 214-871-3300, or in person at the box office.

The musical follows Eveline through her dreams, her waking life, and the Chicago “L” Train as she tries to put her family back together. Love, loss, an intergalactic all-girl punk band defending the universe—press materials claim it’s got all that!

Theatre Three artistic director Jeffrey Schmidt said, “Ian Ferguson and Michael Federico are long-time colleagues of mine. Over the last decade, I’ve seen their work mature and refine. They are artists at the top of their game, bolstered by the many successes and a couple near misses that only come from constantly creating, inventing and risking. Audiences will be taken on the scenic route through musical genres from punk to bluegrass, as the cast leapfrogs across the fantasy worlds of Eveline’s dreams. This is an ensemble piece through and through, with strong roles for women. We’re beyond thrilled to debut this dynamic new musical”

The cast of “The Manufactured Myth of Eveline Flynn” is led by Lauren LeBlanc as Eveline Flynn. Madison Calhoun is Molly, Taylor Nash plays Zoey, Angela Davis is Joyce, and Mark Mullino is Simon. Also in the cast are Sam Swenson (Stephen), Quintin Jones Jr. (Foster), Aubrey Ferguson (Carol/Nun), and Spencer Driggers (Father Joe/Producer Greg/Dr. Morkan).

“The Manufactured Myth of Eveline Flynn” runs through Feb. 24. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. A special “hooky matinee” is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., with a single Saturday matinee Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Various discounts are offered for seniors/military; groups of 10 or more; KERA members; student tickets; and student rush tickets. For information visit Theatre3Dallas.com.

