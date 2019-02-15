“The Boy Friend” At The Firehouse Theatre In Farmers Branch

The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch presents “The Boy Friend” February 14 – March 3. The 1920s-era musical comedy is set against the backdrop of the French Riviera. It tells the story of Polly (Morgan Maxey), an English heiress interested in one thing: finding a boyfriend (Gabriel Ethridge).

Polly’s father forbids her from dating for fear that any man courting her is only after her family’s money. Polly hides who she really is from the boy she loves, and a hilarious show filled with mistaken identity ensues.

The role of Polly marked Julie Andrews’ American stage debut. The G-rated comedy is suitable for all ages and ran for over 2,000 performances after its 1954 debut. This made it (briefly) the third-longest running musical in West End or Broadway history.

Fans of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “The Drowsy Chaperone” will love this spoof on old fashioned comedies. All performances will be held at The Firehouse Theatre, 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch. Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased at the Box Office (972-620-3747), or online at thefirehousetheatre.com. Special ticket pricing for groups and students are available.

A musical production, “Once on This Island,” (March 28-Aptil 14) is the next show for The Firehouse Theatre. The musical won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. A highly original Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, “The Little Mermaid,” celebrates the art of story-telling.

“Bright Star,” (May 23-June 9) is inspired by a real event and featuring a Grammy nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Broadway’s “Bright Star” “is a sweeping tale of love and loss.

“Mamma Mia!, the musical based on ABBA’s hits, tells the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. The tale unfolds (July 17-Aug. 11), set on a Greek island paradise on the eve of her wedding.

The Firehouse Theatre is an award-winning theatre company performed in historic Firehouse #1 located in vibrant Farmers Branch, TX. The Firehouse Theatre produces eight mainstage shows each year, as well as three Firehouse JR productions. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefirehousetheatre.com or call the box office at 972-620-3747.

